Three-bedroom house with views of the Stirling hills could be yours for less than £300K

The property near Cambusbarron is being marketed for offers over £289,995.

By Ben MacDonald
Three-bedroom house for sale in Cambusbarron
The property has been redesigned by its current owners. Image: Yopa

A three-bedroom house with views of the Stirling countryside is available to purchase for less than £300,000.

The property, in the Hayford Mills development of Cambusbarron, has been renovated and redesigned by the current owners.

After walking through a vestibule with ample storage space, the reception hall has wood-tiling floors with a carpeted stairway

The first main room you enter is the newly installed kitchen and dining room. It is fitted with up-to-date equipment, with a stove positioned in the centre of the room.

The rear-facing lounge captures natural light through large windows adorned with featured shutters.

Completing the ground floor is a WC.

The living room sits to the back of the ground floor. Image: Yopa
The living area offers plenty of space for the family. Image: Yopa
The kitchen and dining area are positioned at the front of the house. Image: Yopa
A stove area takes up the centre of the room. Image: Yopa
The kitchen is fitted with new equipment. Image: Yopa
A toilet sits next door to the living room. Image: Yopa

All three bedrooms are positioned on the upper floor.

The master bedroom boasts an en-suite shower room and also has a large wardrobe.

The family bathroom features a large bath that is ideal for relaxing in.

Additionally, the property has a small room crafted into a home office space.

The reception hallway to a house redesigned by the house’s current owners. Image: Yopa
The main bedroom has windows to make the most of the outdoor scenery. Image: Yopa
The main bedroom has a large wardrobe and en-suite bathroom. Image: Yopa
The en-suite bathroom features a shower. Image: Yopa
The second bedroom is spacious. Image: Yopa
The large window allows light to enter the room. Image: Yopa
The third bedroom would suit a young person. Image: Yopa
The family bathroom features a bath you can relax in. Image: Yopa
A study room is located next door to the bathroom. Image: Yopa

The tiered back garden is where you can view the scenery.

A paved patio area sits on the upper tier, providing an ideal setting for alfresco gatherings, or watching the sun set beyond the Stirling hills.

The lower level features a well-manicured lawn.

You can watch the sun setting over the Stirling hills on the patio area. Image: Yopa
The back garden is landscaped with a well-manicured lawn. Image: Yopa

The house is being marketed with Yopa for offers over £289,995.

Elsewhere in the Stirling area, a stunning family home in the countryside has had its price slashed by £20,000.

