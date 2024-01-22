Three-bedroom house with views of the Stirling hills could be yours for less than £300K

A three-bedroom house with views of the Stirling countryside is available to purchase for less than £300,000.

The property, in the Hayford Mills development of Cambusbarron, has been renovated and redesigned by the current owners.

After walking through a vestibule with ample storage space, the reception hall has wood-tiling floors with a carpeted stairway

The first main room you enter is the newly installed kitchen and dining room. It is fitted with up-to-date equipment, with a stove positioned in the centre of the room.

The rear-facing lounge captures natural light through large windows adorned with featured shutters.

Completing the ground floor is a WC.

All three bedrooms are positioned on the upper floor.

The master bedroom boasts an en-suite shower room and also has a large wardrobe.

The family bathroom features a large bath that is ideal for relaxing in.

Additionally, the property has a small room crafted into a home office space.

The tiered back garden is where you can view the scenery.

A paved patio area sits on the upper tier, providing an ideal setting for alfresco gatherings, or watching the sun set beyond the Stirling hills.

The lower level features a well-manicured lawn.

The house is being marketed with Yopa for offers over £289,995.

Elsewhere in the Stirling area, a stunning family home in the countryside has had its price slashed by £20,000.