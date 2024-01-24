Planners dish up takeaway approval for former Carnoustie Subway branch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Planners dish up takeaway approval for former Carnoustie Subway branch

The sandwich chain outlet was part of a High Street convenience store and will now serve up fast food.

By Graham Brown
The Premier store on Carnoustie High Street. Image: Google
The Premier store on Carnoustie High Street. Image: Google

Angus planners have approved a town centre takeaway for Carnoustie’s former Subway.

The sandwich chain outlet was located inside a Premier convenience store at 83 High Street.

And the shop owners have now been given the go ahead to put in a new grill and fryers to offer hot food takeaways.

It will serve up items such as bacon rolls and chips.

The proposal required a change of use application to Angus Council.

The store sits on the corner of High Street and Park Avenue.

A single letter of objection was lodged against the plan.

It raised issues including parking, littering and the over-provision of takeaways in the area.

But planners said the takeaway would take up a very small area of the store.

And council policy backs a ‘town centre first’ approach to developments such as takeaways.

7am to 10pm opening

The Carnoustie takeaway will operate the same 7am to 10pm hours as the Premier store.

Officials said: “There is no evidence to suggest a hot food takeaway of this scale and nature in an accessible town centre location within an existing larger retail unit would have any significant adverse impact on the health or wellbeing of the community.

“Environmental health has raised no objection.

“There is no dedicated parking proposed, but the property is located within a town centre area where there is available on-street parking.

“In conclusion, the proposal would not have an adverse impact on the character or appearance of the area.”

The application was approved under delegated powers.

More from Angus & The Mearns

A sign warning of high winds on the Tay Road Bridge in Dundee on Wednesday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Storm Jocelyn: Disruption in Tayside, Fife and Stirling as weather warning extended
A Place for Everyone will create planting and pedestrian spaces along the A92 through Arbroath. Image: Angus Council
Readers react to two-month delay in 'waste of money' £14m Arbroath active travel scheme
4
Objectors have submitted photos showing smoke from the stove blowing towards their garden. Image: Angus Council
Carnoustie neighbours fired up in enforcement row over garden house woodburning stove
Ryder was in the care of the Cats Protection branch in Arbroath. Image: Cats Protection
Angus cat left with serious injuries gets second chance thanks to kind-hearted locals
Father of radar Robert Watson-Watt hailed from Brechin.
Brechin 'father of radar' Sir Robert Watson-Watt's death certificate released after 50 years
A fallen tree on Granton Court in Glenrothes during Storm Isha. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Storm Isha: Disruption continues in Perth on Tuesday as 'extraordinary damage' caused to railway…
The yellow property at 2 Shore overlooks Arbroath harbour. Image: Airbnb
Harbourside Arbroath holiday let has to apply for planning permission after 75 years in…
6
Montrose Burns Club past president Dave Clark with the sculpture of the Bard. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Montrose Burns Club auction sculpture for cairn project celebrating the Bard
Katie Reid said she acted in self-defence.
Woman cleared of Arbroath stabbing after man on 'murderous attack' lost half a pint…
Storm Isha making its presence felt at Arbroath seafront. Image: Paul Reid
New storm set to hit Tayside, Fife and Stirling as more strong winds forecast

Conversation