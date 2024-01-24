Planners dish up takeaway approval for former Carnoustie Subway branch

Angus planners have approved a town centre takeaway for Carnoustie’s former Subway.

The sandwich chain outlet was located inside a Premier convenience store at 83 High Street.

And the shop owners have now been given the go ahead to put in a new grill and fryers to offer hot food takeaways.

It will serve up items such as bacon rolls and chips.

The proposal required a change of use application to Angus Council.

The store sits on the corner of High Street and Park Avenue.

A single letter of objection was lodged against the plan.

It raised issues including parking, littering and the over-provision of takeaways in the area.

But planners said the takeaway would take up a very small area of the store.

And council policy backs a ‘town centre first’ approach to developments such as takeaways.

7am to 10pm opening

The Carnoustie takeaway will operate the same 7am to 10pm hours as the Premier store.

Officials said: “There is no evidence to suggest a hot food takeaway of this scale and nature in an accessible town centre location within an existing larger retail unit would have any significant adverse impact on the health or wellbeing of the community.

“Environmental health has raised no objection.

“There is no dedicated parking proposed, but the property is located within a town centre area where there is available on-street parking.

“In conclusion, the proposal would not have an adverse impact on the character or appearance of the area.”

The application was approved under delegated powers.