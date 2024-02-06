New Dundee car dealership missing doors and featuring ‘police-style’ tape awaits fire inspection

A Dundee car dealership forced to delay opening over Christmas because of a fire inspection has still not been visited by officers.

Eastern Western Motor Group, which took on the Barnetts company and runs the Toyota and Lexus showroom on Dunsinane industrial estate, are still waiting on the final sign-off from the fire service — two months after it had been promised.

The company claims it lost hundreds of thousands of pounds after being forced to postpone the opening of its newest Dundee showroom in December.

It finally opened last month after a 41-day delay. As part of the “bizarre” temporary trading conditions it is currently under, glass doors had to be removed and “police-style” tape put in place.

Despite this, managing director Keith Duncan said customers have been “hugely complimentary” about the new dealership, which cost £10 million.

‘£20,000-a-day’ delay

Opening was delayed after a safety certificate from Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) over a dispute around a fireproof ceiling was not approved.

Trading was eventually allowed to commence in January, but the Mr Duncan said a follow-up inspection is still to be done.

In more positive news, a second-hand trading license was waved through by Dundee City Council’s licensing board last week.

Mr Duncan said customers have been happy to see the showroom open, despite the “bizarre police-style tape” and lack of doors.

“The new site has been very busy. Customers have been hugely complimentary and happy to see another Barnetts business open as the company is known to Dundonians and a trusted brand.

“It now being part of a company with nearly a century’s heritage adds all the reassurance you need. And the Toyota and Lexus brands are the icing on the cake.

“We are still waiting on the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service inspection and have now been waiting for two months.

“Heaven knows what’s happened to our public services… but it is all going well, notwithstanding offices without doors and police-style tape over entrances.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for comment.