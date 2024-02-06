New Dundee car dealership missing doors and featuring ‘police-style’ tape awaits fire inspection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

New Dundee car dealership missing doors and featuring ‘police-style’ tape awaits fire inspection

The new Barnetts Toyota and Lexus car dealership has cost £10 million to build but still has parts of the building taped off after a delayed opening.

By Paul Malik
Eastern Western's new Dundee showroom Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Eastern Western's new Dundee showroom Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

A Dundee car dealership forced to delay opening over Christmas because of a fire inspection has still not been visited by officers.

Eastern Western Motor Group, which took on the Barnetts company and runs the Toyota and Lexus showroom on Dunsinane industrial estate, are still waiting on the final sign-off from the fire service — two months after it had been promised.

The company claims it lost hundreds of thousands of pounds after being forced to postpone the opening of its newest Dundee showroom in December.

It finally opened last month after a 41-day delay. As part of the “bizarre” temporary trading conditions it is currently under, glass doors had to be removed and “police-style” tape put in place.

Despite this, managing director Keith Duncan said customers have been “hugely complimentary” about the new dealership, which cost £10 million.

‘£20,000-a-day’ delay

Opening was delayed after a safety certificate from Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) over a dispute around a fireproof ceiling was not approved.

Trading was eventually allowed to commence in January, but the Mr Duncan said a follow-up inspection is still to be done.

In more positive news, a second-hand trading license was waved through by Dundee City Council’s licensing board last week.

Mr Duncan said customers have been happy to see the showroom open, despite the “bizarre police-style tape” and lack of doors.

“The new site has been very busy. Customers have been hugely complimentary and happy to see another Barnetts business open as the company is known to Dundonians and a trusted brand.

Keith Duncan, managing director Eastern Western motor group, which owns the Dundee car dealership. Image: Eastern Western Motor Group.

“It now being part of a company with nearly a century’s heritage adds all the reassurance you need. And the Toyota and Lexus brands are the icing on the cake.

“We are still waiting on the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service inspection and have now been waiting for two months.

“Heaven knows what’s happened to our public services… but it is all going well, notwithstanding offices without doors and police-style tape over entrances.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for comment.

More from Business

Successful policies for boosting home insulation and solar were scrapped over the past decade, the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit said (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Failure to deliver insulation and clean tech ‘cost households on energy bills’
EVs are more expensive to buy than their petrol and diesel equivalents, the report stated (John Walton/PA)
Urgent action needed to boost electric motoring – peers
Payments will be made across the UK by the Department for Work and Pensions between February 6 and 22 (PA)
Households will start to receive £299 cost-of-living payments from Tuesday
The Advertising Standards Authority said it had added Tasha Ghouri to its non-compliance webpage (Ian West/PA)
Advertising watchdog calls out former Love Islander over social media posts
The rise of artificial intelligence will enhance the threat posed by ransomware over the coming years, the UK’s cyber security agency has warned (PA)
More than £100m investment announced to help UK prepare to regulate AI
New figures show retailers suffered a lacklustre January as consumers began a third year grappling with cost-of-living pressures (Ben Birchall/PA)
‘Lacklustre’ January for retailers as cost-of-living pressures enter third year
Shares in the City dropped slightly on Monday (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Decreasing value of pound helps London avoid big price falls seen elsewhere
Snapchat owner Shap is cutting jobs (Matt Slocum/AP)
Snapchat owner lays off about 10% of its global workforce
Estee Lauder announced it is cutting 3% to 5% of its global workforce (Pat Wellenbach/AP)
Estee Lauder cuts 3% to 5% of global workforce as sales and profits slide
Rishi Sunak admitted he had missed at least one of his targets for 2023. (Yui Mok/PA)
What NHS ‘failure’ and uncertain growth figures mean for Sunak’s five pledges