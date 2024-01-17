Fife community’s ‘pet pothole’ dubbed Old Faithful after year of complaints

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife community’s ‘pet pothole’ dubbed Old Faithful after year of complaints

One cheeky local photoshopped a Santa hat and face on the longstanding pothole at Christmas.

By Claire Warrender
Someone photoshopped a picture of the puddle-filled Inverkeithing pothole.
Someone photoshopped a picture of the puddle-filled pothole. Image: Supplied by David Barratt.

A longstanding Fife pothole has been nicknamed Old Faithful by fed-up locals.

The broken tarmac near Inverkeithing railway station has been shredding tyres and damaging alloys for almost a year.

Old Faithful, Inverkeithing's pet pothole
Old Faithful, Inverkeithing’s pet pothole. Image: Supplied by Councillor David Barratt.

And one cheeky motorist even photoshopped a Santa hat and face onto it before posting it on Facebook at Christmas time.

However, the end could finally be in sight for Old Faithful – also dubbed Inverkeithing’s pet pothole – as its first anniversary looms.

Fife Council is finally preparing to permanently fill it in following several temporary, emergency patches.

SNP councillor David Barratt said: “It’s about time the council got to the bottom of it!”

‘It’s been there so long people have adopted it’

Old Faithful, in Boreland Road, was first reported in February 2023.

However, according to Mr Barratt, it was a return visit following a previous appearance, which was fixed.

Councillor Barratt
Councillor David Barratt. Image: Steve Brown, DC Thomson.

“Almost on a daily basis it was causing damage to vehicles, with people losing tyres and alloys to it,” he said.

“It’s been nearly a year since I first reported it this time and since then it’s been repair and fail, repair and fail.

“It’s been there so long people have adopted it as their pet pothole and one person even joked he was going to start a campaign to keep it.

“But I don’t think they’ll miss it once it’s finally gone.”

Inverkeithing pothole to be fixed permanently

Mr Barratt said he’d been informed by council officers that Old Faithful would be fixed permanently after Scottish Water repaired nearby manhole covers.

“The council made a big fuss about putting additional money into repairing roads and justified a significant rise in council tax to do that,” he said.

“A lot of people will wonder where the money has gone because they’re not really seeing an increase in efficiency in repairing potholes.

“And the online reporting system isn’t very user-friendly.”

Fife Council is investing in roads

Fife Council pledged an additional £3.5 million investment in the region’s roads in September.

It said the money would help deal with a backlog of repairs that built up last winter.

And it said it was making good progress in clearing the backlog, with nearly 40,000 square metres of roads and pavements repaired.

