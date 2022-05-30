Dundee were the kings of Scotland when it came to the Tennent’s Sixes By Neil Drysdale May 30 2022, 6.00am Updated: May 30 2022, 9.43am Dundee's George McGeachie scores against United in 1984. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Dundee FC Dundee United FC Jim McLean More from The Courier Past Times team Past Times Homegrown horror: Does book entry prove Frankenstein’s monster was born in Dundee? May 30 20220 Past Times Dundee grocer’s boy recalls memories of William Low and Watson & Philip May 27 2022 Past Times Fabrizio Ravanelli was talked out of taking ‘henchmen’ to Giovanni di Stefano’s door after Dundee FC departure May 26 20220 Premium Content More from The Courier REVIEW: A fine celebration of Beethoven from Dundee Symphony Orchestra Cannabis crime gang member made £200k – but just has to pay back less than £2k Photo gallery: 71 Brewing in Dundee welcomes first visitors back for brewery tours Man and woman charged after disturbance involving teenagers in Glenrothes park COURIER OPINION: Police Scotland have failed Allan Bryant and his family Monkeypox in Scotland: Where are we one week on?