Best pictures as Perth Parkrun celebrates 10 years on the trot

Hundreds of Parkrun participants turned out for a 10th anniversary gathering at the North Inch in Perth

By Morag Lindsay
Fancy dress was encouraged as Perth Park Run celebrates it's 10th year. Image: Phil Hannah
Fancy dress was encouraged as Perth Park Run celebrates it's 10th year. Image: Phil Hannah

Hundreds of runners took to the North Inch on Saturday as the Perth Parkrun marked its 10th anniversary.

The weekly gathering challenges runners, joggers and walkers to complete a 5k circuit.

Part of the global Parkrun movement, it’s non-competitive and has become as much about the social and mental benefits as a test of physical fitness.

Perth Parkrun director Paul Robertson has been a part of the event since its first outing on St Andrews Day 2013.

More than 200 people turned out for that initial outing and numbers were up into the 300s before Covid.

While they haven’t quite recovered, organisers can usually count on around 250 people turning out every week.

Their ages range from four-14 on the junior Parkrun to 70s and 80s for the main event.

And a dedicated band of volunteers help with marshalling and timekeeping to ensure everything runs smoothly every week.

And they’re off! Image: Phil Hannah

“It’s a real community and everyone is welcome,” said Paul.

“As time goes on you get to know people and it becomes as much about the social side as the run itself.”

Participants were encouraged to wear fancy dress for Saturday’s 10th anniversary Parkrun and to bring donations for Perth and Kinross Foodbank.

Photographer Phil Hannah was there to capture the action.

Hats and gloves were needed in the chilly temperature!
Smiling all the way!
Sean Curran from Meigle was first past the finish line.
Perth run organisers Paul Robertson and Steven Bonthrone.
Runners show off their costumes.

