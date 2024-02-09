EVE MUIRHEAD: Las Vegas is perfect for the Super Bowl but an Olympics would be a bridge too far!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Columnists

EVE MUIRHEAD: Las Vegas is perfect for the Super Bowl but an Olympics would be a bridge too far!

The Courier columnist also assesses the Scottish curling landscape ahead of this weekend's national championship finals.

The Super Bowl has come to Vegas.
The Super Bowl has come to Vegas. Image: Shutterstock.
By Eve Muirhead

Nobody would mistake Las Vegas for a hotbed of curling.

But competing there in the Continental Cup gave me some of my best memories of the sport.

You can’t compare it to anywhere else in the world I’ve ever competed.

When it comes to putting on a one-off event, there’s no place like it.

It was actually a bit of a surprise to learn that this weekend will be the first time the Super Bowl has gone to Vegas.

Given the build-up that event gets and the importance of all the off-field stuff in American sport, it feels like the perfect marriage.

For a long time ‘Sin City’ seemed to be out of bounds for a lot of sports apart from boxing.

Not anymore.

F1 was back there last year and now the Super Bowl.

What next? Could there even be a Las Vegas Olympics?

As much as I’ve got absolutely no doubt Nevada would put on a show like no other, I do think that might be a bridge too far!

The Scottish Championships in Dumfries are progressing along the lines a lot of people would have predicted.

You can never rule anything out but Team Mouat and Team Whyte are on course for the final that their status in the world game would suggest should happen.

I’d be surprised if we get a different game than that.

And in the women’s, I’m pleased to say that Team Henderson, who I’m helping to coach, are keeping up with Team Morrison, who are the favourites to win the competition.

The girls have taken on board the learnings from our last event together before I flew out to Gangwon for the Youth Winter Olympics and they’re in good shape to make the play-offs.

And if they do get to the final part of my advice would be to stay in the moment and focus shot by shot.

The two teams out in Gangwon did that so well.

Nobody really knew who would be the favourites going into the Games – I certainly didn’t.

The athletes were all between 14 and 17, which is too young for world rankings and things like that.

Our curlers adapted brilliantly to being part of a multi-sport environment.

There’s only so much you can do to prepare for that.

They, like the rest of the Team GB athletes, loved every minute of it and I’m sure we’ve got some future Olympians on our hands.

Team GB's Callie Soutar and Ethan Brewster celebrate curling gold on the Gangwon 2024 podium.
Team GB’s Callie Soutar and Ethan Brewster celebrate curling gold on the Gangwon 2024 podium.<br />Image: Chloe Knott/PA Wire

I wouldn’t put too much pressure on our curlers.

They’re still a bit off World Junior level, which is an under-21 age limit.

And then after that, it’s a big jump to the men’s and women’s game.

What I will say is that all the curlers are in the Scottish academy system so they’ll get the opportunity to impress and progress.

And they all had exactly the sort of attitude you want to see.

They were forever asking questions and looking for advice about how to take the next step.

Add those two medals to us winning the World Juniors in the women last year and it feels like the future could be bright for Scottish Curling.

Conversation