EVE MUIRHEAD: Bursting with pride at record Winter Olympics medal haul as curling gets double gold

I’m very, very proud of the GB team now that the Youth Winter Olympics have finished with bang.

Nobody could have asked for any more to be honest.

To come back home with the biggest number of medals a British team has ever got at a winter Games – six in total and four of them gold – is a great achievement.

Yes, it’s a Youth Olympics, of course.

But as I said before we flew out – whether some of the medallists go on to enjoy success at the main Games or this turns out to be the peak of their sporting career, to get an Olympic medal of any description round your neck is something that can never be taken away from you.

For me, as a former curler, it’s been the icing on the cake that my own sport has done well.

It’s exactly the boost we all needed when you think that as these Games started there was all the talk of one of our major curling venues closing down.

It's GOLD for our #Gangwon2024 curlers! Congratulations to Callie and Ethan. 👏🥇 Team GB and Denmark traded the lead before the Scots went into the last end two points up. Without hammer, they forced their opponents to one to take victory. 🙌 Visit @BritishCurling for more. pic.twitter.com/fa8rITZPkW — Scottish Curling (@scottishcurling) February 1, 2024

There’s a long way for the curlers here to go in their careers but two golds shows that we’re in a good place as far as the next generation is concerned.

I’m definitely ready to come home now but I’ve loved the experience.

There’s been so much satisfaction to see the smiles on the athletes’ faces.

For most, it won’t be an exaggeration to say it’s been the best week of their lives for far in Gangwon.

Next, I’ve got a five-hour bus journey to Seoul to look forward to, two flights and then a drive to Dumfries for the start of the Scottish Curling Championships.

No rest for the wicked!

LIV Golf definitely feels as if it’s getting normalised.

The climate has changed.

It’s too early to say if there’s been any lasting damage done to the sport.

For the moment, the top golfers on both sides are making a lot of money and they’re all getting on with their careers.

Rory McIlroy was vocal for a long time and kept the pot boiling.

The softening of his stance probably best sums up where the game is now.

There’s an acceptance that golf will never be the same and I think by the time the next Ryder Cup comes around both teams will have a mixture of LIV and non-LIV players.

“Tarnishing his legacy” is not a phrase you could ever use about Andy Murray.

Andy himself and greats of tennis like Martina Navratilova and Andy Roddick were quick to jump on that assessment of his latest first round defeat earlier in the week.

It was a really bad choice of words.

Tarnishing my legacy? Do me a favour. I’m in a terrible moment right now I’ll give you that. Most people would quit and give up in my situation right now. But I’m not most people and my mind works differently. I won’t quit. I will keep fighting and working to produce the… https://t.co/nF0var6IfL — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) January 30, 2024

If he never wins another point, Andy’s legacy is unbreakable – in Scotland and in the tennis world.

Seeing him struggle and fight since hip surgery has been inspirational.

Wimbledon would be the ideal last tournament in my opinion.

It’s the pinnacle of tennis, Andy’s home grand slam and the site of his greatest ever success.

But whatever he does between now and then, you can be rest assured that his standing in British sport is gold-plated.