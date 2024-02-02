EVE MUIRHEAD: Bursting with pride at record Winter Olympics medal haul as curling gets double gold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Bursting with pride at record Winter Olympics medal haul as curling gets double gold

The Courier columnist has been Team GB's chef de mission in Gangwon.

Great Britain's Callie Soutar celebrates winning a curling mixed doubles gold medal.
Great Britain's Callie Soutar celebrates winning a curling mixed doubles gold medal. Image: PA.
By Eve Muirhead

I’m very, very proud of the GB team now that the Youth Winter Olympics have finished with bang.

Nobody could have asked for any more to be honest.

To come back home with the biggest number of medals a British team has ever got at a winter Games – six in total and four of them gold – is a great achievement.

Yes, it’s a Youth Olympics, of course.

But as I said before we flew out – whether some of the medallists go on to enjoy success at the main Games or this turns out to be the peak of their sporting career, to get an Olympic medal of any description round your neck is something that can never be taken away from you.

For me, as a former curler, it’s been the icing on the cake that my own sport has done well.

It’s exactly the boost we all needed when you think that as these Games started there was all the talk of one of our major curling venues closing down.

There’s a long way for the curlers here to go in their careers but two golds shows that we’re in a good place as far as the next generation is concerned.

I’m definitely ready to come home now but I’ve loved the experience.

There’s been so much satisfaction to see the smiles on the athletes’ faces.

For most, it won’t be an exaggeration to say it’s been the best week of their lives for far in Gangwon.

Next, I’ve got a five-hour bus journey to Seoul to look forward to, two flights and then a drive to Dumfries for the start of the Scottish Curling Championships.

No rest for the wicked!

LIV Golf definitely feels as if it’s getting normalised.

The climate has changed.

It’s too early to say if there’s been any lasting damage done to the sport.

For the moment, the top golfers on both sides are making a lot of money and they’re all getting on with their careers.

Rory McIlroy was vocal for a long time and kept the pot boiling.

The softening of his stance probably best sums up where the game is now.

There’s an acceptance that golf will never be the same and I think by the time the next Ryder Cup comes around both teams will have a mixture of LIV and non-LIV players.

“Tarnishing his legacy” is not a phrase you could ever use about Andy Murray.

Andy himself and greats of tennis like Martina Navratilova and Andy Roddick were quick to jump on that assessment of his latest first round defeat earlier in the week.

It was a really bad choice of words.

If he never wins another point, Andy’s legacy is unbreakable – in Scotland and in the tennis world.

Seeing him struggle and fight since hip surgery has been inspirational.

Wimbledon would be the ideal last tournament in my opinion.

It’s the pinnacle of tennis, Andy’s home grand slam and the site of his greatest ever success.

But whatever he does between now and then, you can be rest assured that his standing in British sport is gold-plated.

Conversation