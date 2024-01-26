EVE MUIRHEAD: Scottish Curling needs to find a home for Perthshire curlers between Dewars Centre closing and new venue being built

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Columnists

EVE MUIRHEAD: Scottish Curling needs to find a home for Perthshire curlers between Dewars Centre closing and new venue being built

Perth and Kinross Council has pledged there will be ice at the new complex.

The Dewars Centre.
The Dewars Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Eve Muirhead

It’s obviously great news that there’s been a U-turn on the Perth and Kinross Council plans to close the Dewars Centre and not replace the ice rink in their new complex.

They have now pledged to include ice in whatever facility gets built.

This has been a story with a lot of twists and turns over the last decade so no curlers will take anything for granted.

And everyone is still a bit sceptical about when things are going to happen.

There will be a worry that curling might have to go on hold between demolishing the old rink and building the new venue.

The obvious concern is – are we going to lose curlers during that time?

It will be essential that the sport in Scotland comes together and that we find a temporary home for people in this area.

Having figureheads like Dave Hay and Pete Loudon has been so important.

They, and others, have done an incredible amount of work for Dewars over the years and they certainly made sure their voices were heard in the build-up to Monday’s council meeting.

Their knowledge about curling as a sport and their local community is invaluable.

Both those things will be vital in the months and years ahead.

It’s getting close to Six Nations time and Gregor Townsend going with co-captains is an interesting choice.

You don’t see it often in sport.

You should always be open to try new things if you’re a head coach.

Is the first Six Nations after a World Cup the right time to experiment?

Rugby, like Olympic sports, tends to work in four-year cycles so it probably is.

Finn Russell is one of the captains and he commands instant respect.

I think we’ve moved on from looking at him as somebody who brings off-field issues and seeing him as the cornerstone of this team.

Joint leadership can be tricky – I found that out at my first Olympics in Vancouver when I was the skip and Jackie Lockhart had some captaincy responsibilities.

So the biggest thing for Gregor will be to make sure clear roles are defined for both men, then everyone knows where they stand.

We’re past the half-way stage now at the Winter Youth Olympics.

For me, it’s still a case of long days, sleep deprivation and plenty of coffee!

Some team members have started going back home and others have been arriving.

As HQ team, it helps keep our energy levels high when new athletes are coming into the Olympic village because these guys are bursting with excitement.

There are teams within teams constantly working away on the behind-the-scenes stuff.

But it’s very much a one-team environment.

Seeing so many athletes loving their experience makes it all worthwhile – even more so than Team GB competitors getting on to the podium.

The medals are the obvious highlights, though.

Zak Carrick-Smith achieved Great Britain’s first Alpine skiing gold medal at either a Winter Youth Olympic Games or Winter Olympic Games.

And then he got another!

It’s always a privilege when you witness something unprecedented.

And we’ve now got a mixed curling team gold as well.

Britain’s medal tally of three golds and one silver at the Games makes it our best result at a Winter Olympic event.

But hopefully we’re not done yet!

More from Columnists

Eve Muirhead with mum, Lin, after winning the World Junior Curling Championships for a record fourth time.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Perth is Scotland's curling heartbeat and that is why Dewars Centre is…
Post Thumbnail
The reason every new paragraph has an indent
Eve Muirhead is Team GB’s Chef de Mission for the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Helping young Team GB athletes fulfil their dreams at Winter Youth Olympics
The Dundee Flower and Food Festival used to attract big names like Paul Hollywood, before being axed last year.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Re-imagined Dundee Food Festival could whet the appetite for more city centre…
Post Thumbnail
That dread feeling you get when you need an interrobang but just can’t find…
The closure of Ayr Ice Rink was a huge blow for Scottish curling, according to Eve Muirhead.
EVE MUIRHEAD: 2024 will hopefully be a year of no more curling venue closures
Post Thumbnail
Pondering the imponderables, like the TV show Catchphrase
Team Mouat won the 2023 Perth Masters.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Perth Masters curling competition has a special place in my heart and…
Post Thumbnail
Circles – Dundee has it right, everywhere else has it wrong
Post Thumbnail
MARTEL MAXWELL: Is everyone just pretending to be organised for Christmas?

Conversation