Inside £1.25m St Andrews home in ‘one of town’s most desirable addresses’

The family home boasts spectacular and secluded landscaped gardens.

By Andrew Robson
Ormlea, 12 Hallowhill
A luxury family home in St Andrews is on the market for £1.25 million.

Ormlea on Hallowhill is described as being in “one of St Andrews’ most desirable addresses”.

Boasting three separate living spaces, the highlight is the south-east-facing sitting room with exposed beams, wood panelling and stonework along with views out into the garden.

The property also features a bright sunroom with ceiling-height windows and doors.

The south facing living room is flooded with natural light at Ormlea, 12 Hallowhill
There are three living spaces within the St Andrews home.
French doors lead to the garden from a reception room.
A study sits off the main living room.
The kitchen is built around a large island and features marble worktops, with a small utility next door.

A separate dining room sits at the centre of the ground floor while there is a small study off the sitting room.

This level is completed by a bedroom, which also has an en-suite shower room, and another WC.

A kitchen island sits at the centre of the room in St Andrews family home
The 'breakfast area' in the kitchen.
The dining room sets between the kitchen and main living area.
A beautiful staircase which is flooded with light leads to the first floor across a bridged landing.

The main bedroom here features a luxury en-suite and a walk-in wardrobe, while there are a further three bedrooms on this floor, along with a family bathroom.

There is also a flexible attic space above that could be used as an office, a games room or another bedroom.

The grand staircase connecting the floors.
The first floor bedrooms overlook the well-kept gardens at the St Andrews family home
The master bedroom sits on the ground floor. I
Bedroom at Ormlea, 12 Hallowhill
The flexible attic space in the Luxury St Andrews family home for sale
One of the home’s main features is the 0.87-acre garden.

High hedges provide privacy while there is lots of room for playing and entertaining on the well-maintained lawns and patios that surround the property.

A double garage with automatic doors and an electric vehicle charging point, along with an attached garden room and a WC, completes the offering.

The entrance to Ormlea.
Aerial shot of Ormlea, 12 Hallowhill
The St Andrews family home boasts a spacious garden.
The large hedge provides privacy for the home.
The home is in a desirable area of the town.
Ormlea is on the market with Rettie & Co for offers over £1.25m.

