Inside £1.25m St Andrews home in ‘one of town’s most desirable addresses’

A luxury family home in St Andrews is on the market for £1.25 million.

Ormlea on Hallowhill is described as being in “one of St Andrews’ most desirable addresses”.

Boasting three separate living spaces, the highlight is the south-east-facing sitting room with exposed beams, wood panelling and stonework along with views out into the garden.

The property also features a bright sunroom with ceiling-height windows and doors.

The kitchen is built around a large island and features marble worktops, with a small utility next door.

A separate dining room sits at the centre of the ground floor while there is a small study off the sitting room.

This level is completed by a bedroom, which also has an en-suite shower room, and another WC.

A beautiful staircase which is flooded with light leads to the first floor across a bridged landing.

The main bedroom here features a luxury en-suite and a walk-in wardrobe, while there are a further three bedrooms on this floor, along with a family bathroom.

There is also a flexible attic space above that could be used as an office, a games room or another bedroom.

One of the home’s main features is the 0.87-acre garden.

High hedges provide privacy while there is lots of room for playing and entertaining on the well-maintained lawns and patios that surround the property.

A double garage with automatic doors and an electric vehicle charging point, along with an attached garden room and a WC, completes the offering.

Ormlea is on the market with Rettie & Co for offers over £1.25m.

