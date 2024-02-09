Angus & The Mearns Fire crews tackling blaze at Forfar nursery Three crews have been called to The Wendyhouse Nursery on North Street. By Lindsey Hamilton Updated February 9 2024, 8:55am Updated February 9 2024, 8:55am Share Fire crews tackling blaze at Forfar nursery Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/angus-mearns/4891011/forfar-nursery-fire/ Copy Link 0 comment Fire crews are battling a blaze at a nursery in Forfar. Firefighters were called to The Wendyhouse Nursery on North Street just before 8am on Friday. It has not been confirmed if anyone was in the building at the time. A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received reports of a fire at The Wendyhouse Nursery on North Street in Forfar at 7.51am. “We sent two appliances from Forfar and Kirriemuir and a third from Dundee is en route. “We are using four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and a safety jet to fight the fire. “We have no further details at this stage.” Locals have reported that North Street is shut while crews tackle the blaze. Police Scotland has been contacted for more details. More to follow More from The Courier New Dundee car dealership missing doors and featuring ‘police-style’ tape awaits fire inspection Firefighters battle large hillside fire in Abernethy for over six hours Owner of Perth chippy says ‘traumatic’ fire could have destroyed his business Person taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash near Forfar Golf Club
