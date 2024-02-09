Fire crews tackling blaze at Forfar nursery

Fire crews are battling a blaze at a nursery in Forfar.

Firefighters were called to The Wendyhouse Nursery on North Street just before 8am on Friday.

It has not been confirmed if anyone was in the building at the time.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received reports of a fire at The Wendyhouse Nursery on North Street in Forfar at 7.51am.

“We sent two appliances from Forfar and Kirriemuir and a third from Dundee is en route.

“We are using four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and a safety jet to fight the fire.

“We have no further details at this stage.”

Locals have reported that North Street is shut while crews tackle the blaze.

Police Scotland has been contacted for more details.

More to follow