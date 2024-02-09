Dunfermline man found fellow paedophiles on Twitter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline man found fellow paedophiles on Twitter

Ian Dunbar met like-minded abusers on Twitter then shared sick files on another app.

By Jamie McKenzie
Ian Dunbar will return for sentencing later after sick material was found on his phone.

A Dunfermline man was caught with a sick stash of child abuse material, which included children having sex with animals, after meeting fellow paedophiles on Twitter.

Ian Dunbar’s stockpile of sick images and videos depicted boys and girls aged between three and 12 being raped.

The 69-year-old, of Queens Court, Dunfermline, appeared at the city’s sheriff court to plead guilty to having indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children at an address in the street or elsewhere between July 6 2022 and February 22 2023.

Dunbar further admitted distributing or showing indecent photographs of children between February 19 and February 21 last year.

He was placed on the Sex Offenders Register and will be sentenced later.

Met abusers on Twitter

Prosecutor Lee-Anne Barclay told the court that in February last year police received intelligence that the user of a Twitter account linked to Dunbar was uploading child sexual abuse material to the internet.

Detectives from the National Child Abuse Investigation Unit searched the property and recovered a mobile phone and PC.

Twitter logo
Dunbar found fellow abusers on Twitter. Image: Shutterstock.

Dunbar was arrested and spoke freely to police during an interview, confirming the devices belonged to him.

He told them he met like-minded users on Twitter and moved the chat to an app called Telegram, where the distribution of indecent images occurred.

He said videos and images had been sent to him from other users.

Thousands of pics and 8 minutes of video

Cybercrime analysis revealed 1,158 files containing child sexual abuse material on a hard drive, the fiscal depute said.

The files contained male and female children aged between about three and 12 engaged in sexual activity.

The fiscal depute continued: “In addition, some files depicted penetrative sexual activity with children and animals”.

The material found ranged from category A – the most graphic kind – to category C, which made up the majority of the stash.

Ian Dunbar
Ian Dunbar at Dunfermline Sheriff Court. 

On the mobile phone, 68 abuse files were found.

Ms Barclay said these depicted male and female children aged as young as three involved in the same type of sexual activities as previously mentioned.

Most of the files were graded category A and there was a combined video run time of eight minutes and 35 seconds.

A number of ‘chats’ were found on the Telegram app showing an interest in the abuse material.

Psychological support sought

Defence lawyer Kevin Connor said first offender Dunbar is aware of the serious nature of these offences and has engaged with charity Stop It Now throughout the period since his arrest, as well as with a psychologist.

Sheriff Charles Lugton deferred sentence to March 14 obtain background reports and Dunbar’s bail was continued.

