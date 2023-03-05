Two new Perthshire World Junior curling champions, Holly Wilkie-Milne and Laura Watt, follow in Eve Muirhead’s footsteps

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Curling golden girl, Eve Muirhead, may have retired but the next generation of Perthshire champions has emerged.

Perth’s Holly Wilkie-Milne and Laura Watt from Auchterarder were part of a stunning Scottish fightback to become World Junior winners.

Team Henderson produced a famous fightback in the last two ends of their final against holders Japan to claim a 9-7 victory and bring the title back to Scotland for the first time in over a decade.

Holly, a former pupil of Perth Academy, has been curling at the Dewar’s Centre since the age of seven.

Laura is following in the footsteps of brother Mark who competed in the World Juniors in 2020, when dad Iain was the coach.

Team skip, Fay Henderson, said that Eve’s Olympic triumph was inspiration to pull off their against-the-odds late triumph in Germany.

Congratulations to Scotland's junior women on winning GOLD at the world junior curling championships 2023! A phenomenal game this morning! 🤩🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Next up, Scotland's junior men's bronze medal game vs Norway 🇳🇴 Coverage available via Recast ▶️ https://t.co/vYCwp7cnbS pic.twitter.com/328ubyEGis — Scottish Curling (@scottishcurling) March 4, 2023

“It’s definitely like an Eve Muirhead moment in Beijing,” she said.

“We’ve worked through the steps like she has, so hopefully we can keep that in mind for future goals and follow in her footsteps.

“I’ve skipped since I started curling and I’ve always believed that you never give up until you’re truly defeated.

“We’re still always optimistic that we can score a big end and we’ve managed to produce the results by not giving up.

“This shows how much of an amazing team dynamic we’ve got as well and how much we all really want it.

“To be the first Scottish women’s to win this in more than a decade is absolutely amazing.

“We’ve seen all the teams that have produced some great results at the World Juniors and gone on to do bigger and better things, so I this is just the beginning for us.”