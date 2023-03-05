Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing Perth girl, 13

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are growing “increasingly concerned” for a missing Perth 13-year-old who may have travelled to East Kilbride.

Ellie Clark, 13, was last seen on Tulloch Terrace at around 8.15am on Thursday.

She is described as 5ft 3ins tall with long brown hair and was last seen wearing black leggings, a black jacket and black Converse trainers.

Officers are now appealing for information on her whereabouts, and have asked members of the public with any knowledge on her disappearance to come forward.

Police urge those with information on missing Perth girl to get in contact

Inspector Kris McCall said: “As time passes we are growing increasingly concerned for Ellie.

“We are carrying out searches and reviewing CCTV in an effort to trace her.

“Ellie has links to the East Kilbride area and I would urge people there, and in Perth, to get in touch with any information that could assist in tracing her.

“Likewise I would appeal directly to Ellie, if you see this message please contact the police on 101 or approach any police officer so we can ensure you are safe.”

Those with information on Ellie’s whereabouts should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2652 of Thursday 2 March.