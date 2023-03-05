Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing Perth girl, 13

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing Perth girl, 13

By Matteo Bell
March 5 2023, 3.10pm Updated: March 5 2023, 3.26pm
Ellie Clark, 13. Image: Police Scotland.
Ellie Clark, 13. Image: Police Scotland.

Police are growing “increasingly concerned” for a missing Perth 13-year-old who may have travelled to East Kilbride.

Ellie Clark, 13, was last seen on Tulloch Terrace at around 8.15am on Thursday.

She is described as 5ft 3ins tall with long brown hair and was last seen wearing black leggings, a black jacket and black Converse trainers.

Officers are now appealing for information on her whereabouts, and have asked members of the public with any knowledge on her disappearance to come forward.

Police urge those with information on missing Perth girl to get in contact

Inspector Kris McCall said: “As time passes we are growing increasingly concerned for Ellie.

“We are carrying out searches and reviewing CCTV in an effort to trace her.

“Ellie has links to the East Kilbride area and I would urge people there, and in Perth, to get in touch with any information that could assist in tracing her.

“Likewise I would appeal directly to Ellie, if you see this message please contact the police on 101 or approach any police officer so we can ensure you are safe.”

Those with information on Ellie’s whereabouts should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2652 of Thursday 2 March.

