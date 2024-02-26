Humza Yousaf happy to take his kids to crisis-hit Dundee Olympia pool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Humza Yousaf happy to take his kids to crisis-hit Dundee Olympia pool

The Dundee-based first minister is looking forward to the reopening - and says there is no need for an independent inquiry weeks after a metal rod fell from a flume and almost hit a swimmer.

By Justin Bowie
Humza Yousaf said he would still take his family to Dundee Olympia. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
Dundee-based First Minister Humza Yousaf says he’s happy to take his family for a swim at the crisis hit Olympia when the pools reopen.

The first minister gave his personal endorsement after questions about the constant problems in the crisis-hit venue.

It reopened in November after a two-year closure for £6 million repairs.

But earlier this month the leisure and toddler pools were forced to shut again after a metal rod fell and nearly hit swimmers.

Concerns also emerged over the “dosing” of chemicals in the pools.

However, Mr Yousaf – who said he has previously taken his children to Olympia – said he will still go back once the latest round of repairs finish.

And he rejected calls for an independent inquiry into the long-running scandal.

Olympia was forced to close its pools last week
Pools at the Olympia have been forced to close again. Image: Alan Richardson.

Asked if he would be comfortable returning, the SNP leader told The Courier: “I would be, and I have been to Olympia in the past with the kids.

“In fact, I look forward – when it’s reopened – to going back there with my kids.”

On the latest safety concerns, he said: “These are issues of course that I’m sure Dundee City Council will speak to.

“It is important that they always put the health and safety of those who are using the facility first.

“I’m sure it will be reopening soon. But I don’t think there’s any need for an independent inquiry at all at this stage.

“I think it’s just really important that the council gets on with the job, as they are doing, with getting that facility reopened where they can.”

Urgent concerns at Olympia
Dundee Olympia was closed for two years for repairs. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A special report in The Courier published today details a raft of construction errors and reveals key figures failed to take action because they were afraid of criticism and losing revenue.

We found that insulating the Olympia’s roof during construction could have stopped objects falling from the ceiling.

A major leak which threatened staff safety was due to showers not being built correctly, and a £65,000 repair bill was because of builders using the wrong glue.

We previously revealed that problems which led to the long-term closure of the centre were raised years ago.

Dundee leisure chiefs said the latest pool closures are not linked to the expensive repairs carried out between 2021 and 2023.

Olympia Dundee inquiry demands

Labour councillors in the city renewed their calls for a probe into the debacle.

Local group leader Kevin Keenan said: “Labour has asked for an independent inquiry into this but the SNP is absolutely reluctant to do it.

“I am renewing that call, as an inquiry would address all these issues The Courier has raised.”

Conversation