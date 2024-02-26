Humza Yousaf happy to take his kids to crisis-hit Dundee Olympia pool

Dundee-based First Minister Humza Yousaf says he’s happy to take his family for a swim at the crisis hit Olympia when the pools reopen.

The first minister gave his personal endorsement after questions about the constant problems in the crisis-hit venue.

It reopened in November after a two-year closure for £6 million repairs.

But earlier this month the leisure and toddler pools were forced to shut again after a metal rod fell and nearly hit swimmers.

Concerns also emerged over the “dosing” of chemicals in the pools.

However, Mr Yousaf – who said he has previously taken his children to Olympia – said he will still go back once the latest round of repairs finish.

And he rejected calls for an independent inquiry into the long-running scandal.

Asked if he would be comfortable returning, the SNP leader told The Courier: “I would be, and I have been to Olympia in the past with the kids.

“In fact, I look forward – when it’s reopened – to going back there with my kids.”

On the latest safety concerns, he said: “These are issues of course that I’m sure Dundee City Council will speak to.

“It is important that they always put the health and safety of those who are using the facility first.

“I’m sure it will be reopening soon. But I don’t think there’s any need for an independent inquiry at all at this stage.

“I think it’s just really important that the council gets on with the job, as they are doing, with getting that facility reopened where they can.”

A special report in The Courier published today details a raft of construction errors and reveals key figures failed to take action because they were afraid of criticism and losing revenue.

We found that insulating the Olympia’s roof during construction could have stopped objects falling from the ceiling.

A major leak which threatened staff safety was due to showers not being built correctly, and a £65,000 repair bill was because of builders using the wrong glue.

We previously revealed that problems which led to the long-term closure of the centre were raised years ago.

Dundee leisure chiefs said the latest pool closures are not linked to the expensive repairs carried out between 2021 and 2023.

Olympia Dundee inquiry demands

Labour councillors in the city renewed their calls for a probe into the debacle.

Local group leader Kevin Keenan said: “Labour has asked for an independent inquiry into this but the SNP is absolutely reluctant to do it.

“I am renewing that call, as an inquiry would address all these issues The Courier has raised.”