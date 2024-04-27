Khan calls for end to ‘everyday extortion’ of unfair charges for leaseholders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Khan calls for end to ‘everyday extortion’ of unfair charges for leaseholders

By Press Association
London Mayor Sadiq Khan is seeking a historic third term in office (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
London Mayor Sadiq Khan is urging ministers to end the “everyday extortion” of unfair service charges for leaseholders.

He is demanding legal powers for leaseholders to withhold service charge payments where the justification has not been set out in writing.

The City Hall incumbent’s intervention comes less than a week before the May 2 mayoral election in the capital, where he is seeking a historic third term in office.

He said: “If leaseholders face large increases in their service charge without it being clearly explained what it’s paying for, they should be able to do something about it – including having stronger rights in law.”

Mr Khan also wants the Government to use the Leasehold and Freehold Reform Bill currently going through Parliament to make it easier for leaseholders to take their landlords to court to challenge unreasonable costs.

Leaseholders should also get quicker redress by expanding the remit of the housing ombudsman to investigate service charge hikes, the mayor argues.

Leaseholds are a form of home ownership that gives the householders the right to live in a property for a fixed number of years but can also mean having to pay service charges to the freeholder, who owns the land.

London has 1.4 million leasehold properties, a quarter of all such properties in the country.

Housing Secretary Michael Gove has failed to see through his promise to scrap what he called the ‘feudal’ leasehold system (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The Leasehold and Freehold Reform Bill has faced criticism for failing to outlaw this housing system branded “feudal” by Housing Secretary Michael Gove.

While the legislation bans the sale of new leasehold houses, except in exceptional circumstances, it does not ban the sale of new leasehold flats, which make up 70% of properties affected.

Action the Labour London mayor has taken to support leaseholders includes introducing a requirement for 990-year leases as standard for shared ownership homes funded by City Hall.

But he does not have the power regulate existing homes or change current legislation, and so is urging ministers to act, upping the pressure on Mr Gove who has already been accused of heavily diluting the Bill.

Mr Khan said: “Sky-high service charges can be financially crippling for people living in flats or who are shared owners. At their worst, they amount to the everyday extortion of leaseholders and a shameful abuse of power by landlords and freeholders.

“While many landlords act responsibly, we need stronger rights for leaseholders to act against those who don’t, with new powers of redress and the ability to withhold service charges that simply aren’t justified.”

He added: “I’ll keep campaigning for the end of our current system of leasehold ownership, and the introduction of commonhold as the new default tenure for flat owners in London and across the country.”

He also described Conservative rival Susan Hall as a “hard-right Tory candidate who will never stand up to vested interests in the property market”.