Man, 57, found dead after police called to property in Glenrothes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Man, 57, found dead after police called to property in Glenrothes

Police say there are no suspicious circumstances.

By Ellidh Aitken
Canmore Road, Glenrothes. Image: Google Street View
Canmore Road, Glenrothes. Image: Google Street View

A 57-year-old man was found dead after police were called to a property in Glenrothes.

Officers were called to the property on Canmore Road shortly after 11am on Tuesday. 

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

A spokesperson said: “We were made aware of concern for a person at a property on Canmore Road in Glenrothes shortly after 11.05am on Tuesday, 27 February.

“Officers attended and a 57-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

More from Fife

CR0046425, Neil Henderson, Cupar. Storm Gerrit follow up. Picture shows; The clean up begins following Storm Gerrit which hit parts of Tayside and Fife leaving areas flooded and suffering the effects of the high winds and heavy rain. Residents in the Kinloss Park area of Cupar were hit especially bad when the River Eden burst its banks causing homes and businesses to flood. Terri Mason inside her flood damaged home Thursday 28th December, 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Apology over Fife Council's 'slap in the face' for Cupar flood victims day after…
Emergency services at the scene of the crash.
Driver taken to hospital after three-car crash in Fife
Campaigners fear the Balmullor quarry plans will mean the loss of part of Lucklawhill.
Fears Balmullo quarry extension plan will change skyline and damage homes
Ambulances queued outside Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Concern new Fife ambulance guidance 'suggests care home residents' lives are expendable'
Peacock Hamish had been missing for three days. Image: Peacocks in Pitterncrieff Park/Facebook
Missing Dunfermline peacock found trapped under fence
Queen Margaret Drive, Glenrothes.
Man, 36, needed hospital treatment for multiple injuries after Glenrothes assault
Overton Mains in Kirkcaldy.
Woman treated for smoke inhalation after Kirkcaldy fire
Margaret and Councillor Tom Adams inspect the damage at her Buckhaven home
71-year-old Fife woman's home flooded with 900 litres of water
Woman arrested after Standing Stane Road crash in Fife.
Woman arrested after late-night crash on Fife road
A police officer.
Missing Methil man found safe and well