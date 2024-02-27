Man, 57, found dead after police called to property in Glenrothes

A 57-year-old man was found dead after police were called to a property in Glenrothes.

Officers were called to the property on Canmore Road shortly after 11am on Tuesday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

A spokesperson said: “We were made aware of concern for a person at a property on Canmore Road in Glenrothes shortly after 11.05am on Tuesday, 27 February.

“Officers attended and a 57-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”