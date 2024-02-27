Dundee City Council budget: How is the local authority plugging a £24m black hole?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee City Council budget: How is the local authority plugging a £24m black hole?

There had been fears there would be a wave of 'depressing' cuts across the city - but the scale of closures is not as bad as first feared.

By Laura Devlin
Dundee City Council needs to find £24m worth of savings.

Ahead of this week’s budget, Dundee City Council leader John Alexander admitted the local authority was facing a £24m black hole.

This stark figure sparked fears there would be a wave of “depressing” cuts across the city, with plans to shutter attractions like Broughty Castle and Caird Park golf courses.

But when the SNP administration unveiled their budget proposals on Monday, the scale of cutbacks was not as bad as first feared.

Instead, ruling councillors are proposing a £620,000 investment to save facilities including the Mills Observatory and two libraries from immediate closure.

There is also unlikely to be any cuts to school crossing patrollers or bin collections, and controversial parking charges proposed for Broughty Ferry have been scrapped.

Dundonians will also benefit from a council tax freeze.

But how exactly is the local authority planning on plugging the £24 million deficit?

Identified savings

A little over £11m in savings have been identified by officers working across council departments.

The biggest saving – £1.9m – will be made by cutting the number of teacher posts in Dundee by 32.

Council officers also propose reducing contributions to the Local Government Pension Scheme from 17% to 15.7%. This is expected to save £1.3m.

Dundee City Council are looking to slash the number of teacher roles in the city. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The introduction of an empty property relief scheme is expected to save Dundee City Council £1.7m.

Reducing pay award assumptions to 3% will also save £1.1m.

Additional income

Council leaders expect to raise around £2.5m in additional income through increasing certain charges.

This includes on and off-street parking charges, which is expected to generate close to £240,000. 

Dundee drivers will have to pay more for parking at some sites including Yeaman Shore and Greenmarket. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

The cost of waste collection, including bin permits, is also set to rise and is expected to give Dundee City Council a little over £110,000. 

And increases to burial ground charges will provide an extra £62,682. 

Covid reserves

The SNP administration plans on using £6.6m from their Covid reserves to invest in a variety of services.

This is unspent funding provided to local authorities during the pandemic.

A little over £3m of this will be allocated to support the 2024/25 revenue budget.

Some of Dundee City Council’s Covid reserves will be used to keep save closure-threatened Leisure and Culture facilities. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The children services department will receive £2m to support them to achieve a balanced budget by March 31 2025.

And the £620,000 being set aside to support leisure and culture facilities is also being taken from the Covid reserves.

Cuts elsewhere

Around £400,000 will be saved through cuts to areas including the city’s marketing budget – which is expected to reduced by half.

This, the SNP say, will save £40,000 per year in 2024/25 and 2025/26.

The marketing budget for Dundee is being slashed. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk.

It is also proposed there will be a reduction in the number of staff who support members of Scottish Youth Parliament (YMSP) and Dundee Youth Forum.

The removal of the dedicated youth fund is also mooted, which will save around £27,000.

A 5% reduction in funding given to organisations that currently receive more than £100,000 per year is also proposed.

Council tax

Dundee City Council will receive £3.4m from the Scottish Government to help fund the proposed council tax freeze.

The final budget will be set at meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday.

Conversation