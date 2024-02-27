Beautiful art deco home in West Ferry on sale for £575k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Beautiful art deco home in West Ferry on sale for £575k

Struan Lodge is back on the market after a previous sale fell through.

By Jack McKeown
Struan Lodge is a handsome art deco home. Image: Thorntons.
Struan Lodge is a handsome art deco home. Image: Thorntons.

A striking art deco home in Broughty Ferry is on the market for £575,000.

Struan Lodge is on Strathearn Road in West Ferry. Dawson Park is just a few steps away and the house enjoys views over the River Tay from its upper levels.

Built in the 1930s, the five-bedroom home sits in a generous plot less than a mile from the centre of Broughty Ferry.

Struan Lodge has a great location in Broughty Ferry. Image: Thorntons.
The house sits in a generous plot. Image: Thorntons.

An impressive entrance hall is filled with natural light thanks to two large skylights. The living room and dining room both sit at the front of the house and get lots of sunshine through their south-facing windows.

Newly modernised, the well-appointed dining kitchen has granite worktops and a range cooker. A utility room has a WC, a store and a clothes pulley.

A family room is at the back of the house and looks over the rear garden. Two large double bedrooms are at ground level, along with a family bathroom.

Bedrooms and gardens

The principal bedroom is on the first floor and has an en suite bathroom. There’s another large bedroom upstairs, and an additional room that could either be a fifth bedroom or a home office.

There’s a shower room upstairs and plenty of storage in the eaves. The upper levels also enjoy excellent Tay views.

The hallway is filled with light. Image: Thorntons.
The living room is south facing. Image: Thorntons.

Struan Lodge has large gardens to the front, side and rear. The south-facing front garden is the place to be on a sunny afternoon. It has a lawn and a sheltered patio.

There is a summerhouse and a combined greenhouse and shed. Parking needs are filled by a detached garage and a spacious driveway.

The current owners have been at Struan Lodge for 12 years and have upgraded the house nicely during their time with it.

It went on sale last year and was under offer. However the sale has fallen through, and the house is back on the market.

 

Struan Lodge is on sale with Thorntons for offers over £575,000.

 

