Beautiful art deco home in West Ferry on sale for £575k

A striking art deco home in Broughty Ferry is on the market for £575,000.

Struan Lodge is on Strathearn Road in West Ferry. Dawson Park is just a few steps away and the house enjoys views over the River Tay from its upper levels.

Built in the 1930s, the five-bedroom home sits in a generous plot less than a mile from the centre of Broughty Ferry.

An impressive entrance hall is filled with natural light thanks to two large skylights. The living room and dining room both sit at the front of the house and get lots of sunshine through their south-facing windows.

Newly modernised, the well-appointed dining kitchen has granite worktops and a range cooker. A utility room has a WC, a store and a clothes pulley.

A family room is at the back of the house and looks over the rear garden. Two large double bedrooms are at ground level, along with a family bathroom.

Bedrooms and gardens

The principal bedroom is on the first floor and has an en suite bathroom. There’s another large bedroom upstairs, and an additional room that could either be a fifth bedroom or a home office.

There’s a shower room upstairs and plenty of storage in the eaves. The upper levels also enjoy excellent Tay views.

Struan Lodge has large gardens to the front, side and rear. The south-facing front garden is the place to be on a sunny afternoon. It has a lawn and a sheltered patio.

There is a summerhouse and a combined greenhouse and shed. Parking needs are filled by a detached garage and a spacious driveway.

The current owners have been at Struan Lodge for 12 years and have upgraded the house nicely during their time with it.

It went on sale last year and was under offer. However the sale has fallen through, and the house is back on the market.

Struan Lodge is on sale with Thorntons for offers over £575,000.