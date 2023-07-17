Remembering the best days out at Dundee’s much-loved parks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Remembering the best days out at Dundee’s much-loved parks

Most of Dundee's parks and green spaces are the legacy of moneyed Victorian manufacturers and well-meaning philanthropists. Graeme Strachan reports.

Fun in the sun at Baxter Park at the roundabout in July 1994. Image: DC Thomson.
Most of Dundee’s parks and green spaces are the legacy of moneyed Victorian manufacturers and well-meaning philanthropists.

The purpose of Victorian parks was to provide enjoyment away from the smoky, cramped conditions of industrial town and city life.

Getting out into nature has a number of therapeutic effects and Dundee residents are lucky enough to have a large selection of parks to flock to when the sun comes out.

Caird Park, Lochee Park, Baxter Park, Dudhope Park, Dawson Park and Balgay Park are the lungs of Dundee.

Most of the major green spaces are entering their second centuries of recreational use in very good hands and they have seldom looked better than they do today.

Baxter Park

Snowball fight at Baxter Park, one of the Dundee parks
A large group of children enjoying the snow at Baxter Park in February 1958. Image: DC Thomson.

The best of them, Baxter Park in the Stobswell area, is one of only three parks laid out by the celebrated landscape designer Sir Joseph Paxton, architect of the Crystal Palace, and a rare example of an urban formal park.

Journalist and author Norman Watson said: “The gift to the city of the linen manufacturer Sir David Baxter, some 60,000 people witnessed its opening by the Prime Minister in 1863, when a holiday was declared, fireworks crackled and medals were struck.

A child going down the Baxter Park slide.
Youngsters having fun at the Baxter Park play park in 1965. Image: DC Thomson.

“Another huge crowd, estimated at 100,000, gathered in the park for a procession to mark the jubilee of King George V and Queen Mary in 1935.

“Its Italianate pavilion – an A-listed building – has been restored and is now a popular events centre and wedding photographs location.

Crowds at the Radio 1 roadshow
A crowd of youngsters watched a Radio 1 roadshow event which was held at the park in 1994. Image: DC Thomson.

“The approach to the glass-fronted pavilion is through the tree-lined drive of Baxter Park and its terrace looks southwards over the park, towards the Tay.

“The park is reachable on foot from the city centre, but only after a slog up Forfar Road.”

Balgay Park

Mums and babies at Balgay Park in Dundee
Mums and babies enjoying a walk at Balgay Park in 1948. Image: DC Thomson.

Balgay Hill and the adjoining smaller Victoria Park nearby were acquired by Dundee Corporation as public parks, with the latter including the Royal Victoria Hospital.

Balgay Park, which opened in 1871, proudly accommodates the Mills Observatory, which was Britain’s first purpose-built public observatory when it opened in 1935.

Two women sitting on a bench in balgay park in 1952.
Two ladies enjoy a seat at Balgay Park back in October 1952. Image: DC Thomson.

Dr Watson said: “Its one-famous bandstand was destroyed by fire, but its metalwork has been reinstated not far from the park’s entrance.

“Look down near the park’s Blackness Road entrance to see a small floral bed formed from stones from the medieval west window of the Old Steeple.

White Lady bridge at Balgay Park in Dundee
The White Lady Bridge at Balgay Park pictured in 1985. Image: DC Thomson.

“Look up above the roadway further on to see the graceful span of a cast iron bridge contemporary with the park’s opening over 150 years ago.

“Balgay’s paths offer wonderful views of the river and bridges – and are always crowded with friendly dog-walkers.”

Dudhope Park

A crowd of children sitting down at an event in Dudhope Park in 1960
A children’s playtime event was taking place in Dudhope Park in 1960. Image: DC Thomson.

The nearest park to Dundee city centre, Dudhope Park was purchased by the town in 1878 and covers 23 acres.

The park is dominated by its ancient castle, and was, for centuries the fortified home of the Scrymgeour family, hereditary constables of the town.

Youngsters waiting for the verdict on a stage after a summer talent show was held in 1968
Youngsters waiting for the verdict after a summer talent show was held in 1968. Image: DC Thomson.

Coming bang up to date, the park features a popular skate park, opened in 2007, a recently improved playpark, and free-to-use tennis courts.

Its disused bowling green was transformed into a peaceful garden for war veterans.

A ‘friends’ group is working with local residents and the city council to promote the preservation, maintenance and improvement of the park, which offers spectacular views over the city and river.

A view of Dundee's Dudhope Park
A view of Dudhope Park from 1969. Image: DC Thomson.

The park hit the headlines in 2017 when a giant smiley face had locals scratching their heads after appearing without warning – with some comparing it to a “crop circle”.

However the eye-catching smiley is not in fact the work of extra-terrestrials, but part of a project being run by Park Lives Dundee to promote the city’s green spaces.

Lochee Park

People with their children gathering in Lochee Park for the fireworks
Lochee Park in 1976 which was the place to watch the council fireworks display for decades. Image: DC Thomson.

Lochee Park, lying to the north of Balgay Hill, was the gift in 1891 of the Cox brothers of Camperdown Works.

Dr Watson said: “The brothers bequeathed its 25 acres principally for the ‘working people of Lochee’ and the citizens repaid the compliment and exercised ownership by cutting down its trees for fuel during a lock-out!

Families in the snoiw
Can you spot anyone you know in this winter picture from December 1978? Image: DC Thomson.

“Nowadays, the park is reserved for recreative purposes and the people’s efforts are directed more towards dog walking, jogging and winter sledging with the bairns.

“Facilities include a children’s play area, full-sized football pitches and a bowling green.

Runners at the starting line of the fun run at Lochee Park in Dundee
Runners jockey for position at the start of the Fun Run at Lochee Park in 1984. Image: DC Thomson.

“It has north and west entrances – and a dinky pavilion on the Ancrum Road side and has fine views of the Law.”

At Lochee Park, the slope is traditionally used by the public for sledging in winter.

Dawson Park

Dawson Park in 1959.
Youngsters ride by in this photograph of Dawson Park which was taken in 1959. Image: DC Thomson.

Dawson Park, on Arbroath Road, was the gift in 1940 of William Dawson, a director of George Morton, wine and spirits merchants “for the purpose of providing playing fields, sports grounds or other recreational facilities.”

Dr Watson said: “The 48-acre park was opened in the mid-1950s and its numerous pitches and tennis courts serve the outdoor sporting needs of the east end of the city.

Children on scooters
These youngsters were enjoying the sunshine at the beauty spot in 2021. Image: DC Thomson.

“The beautifully landscaped park also has exotic plantings and a sunken garden.

“A formal cherry avenue along the north axis is stunning in spring.”

Children and staff at a tennis weekend
Taking part in a tennis weekend at the all-weather courts in March 2023. Image: DC Thomson.

The refurbished play park is also well-used by youngsters and the paths are extremely popular with dog walkers who arrive in the car park from across the city.

A new all-weather floodlit pitch was opened in 2006 and these facilities are used by pupils from the nearby Grove Academy.

Caird Park

Young girls dancing around the maypole at Caird Park in Dundee
Dancing around the maypole was a colourful scene at Caird Park in June 1973. Image: DC Thomson.

Caird Park, at 270 acres one of Scotland’s largest urban parks, was one of Sir James Caird’s many gifts to the city.

The park opened in 1920, with its 18-hole golf course following three years later, both unveiled by his sister Emma Grace Marryat following her brother’s desk.
Mains Castle, in the centre of the park, is one of Dundee’s oldest buildings.

A section of the crowd at Dundee Highland Games held at Caird Park
A section of the crowd at Dundee Highland Games held at Caird Park in 1978. Image: DC Thomson.

Dr Watson said: “This giant oasis straddling the Kingsway offers some of the city’s top sporting options, with golf and athletics as its main all-year-round attractions.”

Over the years Caird Park has also hosted events like boxing contests, carnivals, circuses and stunt shows involving bikes, cars, monster trucks and even lorries.

Children follow a performer around inside the Circus Big Top
Children follow a performer around inside the Circus Big Top during a 1988 workshop. Image: DC Thomson.

Do you remember the Dundee Highland Games?

For a number of years from the late 1970s up to around 1990 Caird Park was the scene of the traditional celebration of Scottish culture, with thousands of locals and visitors annually enjoying the colourful spectacle.

People screaming on a carnival ride at Caird park
There were screams on this carnival ride at Caird Park back in 1991. Image: DC Thomson.

Caird Park was also the setting for a shared stadium between Dundee and Dundee United which would have sounded the death knell for Dens and Tannadice.

The Euro 2008 plan eventually fizzled out, although the issue did rear its head again when Scotland considered a joint bid with Wales for Euro 2016.

Magdalen Green

enjoying summer at magdalen green
Photograph showing a general view of Magdalen Green filled with sunbathers in 1948. Image: DC Thomson.

The old common ground of Magdalen Green dates to medieval times and is thought to have taken its name from an ancient chapel dedicated to Mary Magdalen, discovered near Step Row.

With the distinction of being Dundee’s oldest park, its 17 acres have been used over hundreds of years for a multitude of gatherings as well as recreational purposes.

Dundee sledgers at Magdalen Green.
Sledging youngsters enjoying the snow in this wintry scene from February 1952. Image: DC Thomson.

Dr Watson said: “It staged the Buffalo Bill travelling circus in 1904 and the Royal Highland Show in 1933 and 1949.

“Indeed for one year short of a century, from 1848 until 1947, Magdalen Green offered Dundonians an open-air bathing pool.

A crowd watching Arbroath Instrumental Band performing at the bandstand
Arbroath Instrumental Band performing at the bandstand which brought crowds in June 1991. Image: DC Thomson.

“But the old tradition of dashing down to the shore and into the river came to an abrupt halt – literally – in 1845 with the arrival of the Perth to Dundee railway along the shore, an event which led to a protest by baptising ministers!

“More recently, Magdalen Green’s restored bandstand, built in 1890, has provided a backdrop to West End community and festival events, themselves viewed from the terraces of stately Victorian homes overlooking the park.”

Thousands of Dundonians converge on the green each year for Westfest.

Camperdown Park

Princess Elizabeth at opening of Camperdown Park with Provost Garnet Wilson
Princess Elizabeth at opening of Camperdown Park in 1946 with Provost Garnet Wilson. Image: DC Thomson.

This is the city’s largest public park, covering over 400 acres and is home to 190 species of trees.

The park and its stunning neo-classical mansion is named after the Battle of Camperdown, off the coast of Holland in 1797.

Wrestling at Camperdown.
A large crowd watching a wrestling match taking place at Camperdown Park in 1973. Image: DC Thomson.

Dr Watson said: “The park stages public events throughout the year – notably the city’s Easter celebrations.

“Nationally, it hosted BBC Radio 1’s ‘Big Weekend’ in 2006 and 2023.

“Camperdown House, the A-listed centrepiece of the estate, was designed by William Burn, and built by the Duncan family in 1828.

“The house was bought by the city council in 1946.

Youngsters enjoying a family fun day at Camperdown Park
Youngsters enjoying a family fun day at Camperdown Park in 1990. Image: DC Thomson.

“That year, in one of her first public engagements, Princess Elizabeth – later Queen Elizabeth II – formally opened Camperdown Park.

“She returned as Queen in 1977 as part of her Silver Jubilee tour.

Kids at the adventure playground at Camperdown Park
Who could forget the adventure playground at Camperdown Park pictured here in 1992. Image: DC Thomson.

“Camperdown Wildlife Centre is located on the western side of the park.

“The Camperdown children’s play complex is situated nearby.”

Clatto Country Park

A family at Clatto Park dundee
A mother and her children out for a picnic day in the sun at Clatto Park in 1981. Image: DC Thomson.

Located on the city’s north-west boundary, Clatto Country Park has a large reservoir, woodland, paths and a play area.

The reservoir was created as part of improvements to Dundee’s public water supply in 1874, but is no longer connected to the supply network.

Children having fun at water fun week at clatto park
Water Fun Week at Clatto brought these children to the beauty spot during the summer break. Image: DC Thomson.

Dr Watson said: “A signposted and level path goes around the edge of the reservoir and smaller paths extend into Baldragon Woods and Clatto Moor.

“Admiral Duncan Wood was planted in recent years to connect Clatto plantations to Templeton Woods to give wildlife more habitat.

A crowd of people fishing at the park
A crowd of people enjoying a spot of fishing at the park in 1996. Image: DC Thomson.

“The reservoir is also home to many ducks and diving birds.”

Clatto includes facilities for water sports, a play area and picnic area and is extremely popular with many woodland routes perfect for walking or cycling.

