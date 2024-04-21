Plan for temporary wellness retreat including ‘cold plunge’ and bar at Taymouth Castle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plan for temporary wellness retreat including ‘cold plunge’ and bar at Taymouth Castle

The applicant says infrastructure would remain on the site for no longer than three years.

By Stephen Eighteen
A temporary wellness retreat could be built on the Taymouth Castle estate. Image: DC Thomson
A temporary wellness retreat could be built on the Taymouth Castle estate. Image: DC Thomson

A luxury wellness retreat with a ‘cold plunge’ and ‘wild kitchen’ is being planned for Taymouth Castle estate.

London-based River Tay Development Ltd has applied to create a temporary facility on the castle estate, near Kenmore.

The scheme includes a relaxation room, two teepee tents for treatments, sauna and cold plunge, bar, decked area with hot tub, and outdoor wild kitchen.

The sections would be linked together by timber walkways.

Wellness retreat ‘only for three years’

The applicant says infrastructure would remain on the site for no longer than three years.

The planning application says: “There are future plans for a permanent spa facility in an alternative location, but these are yet to be decided upon.

“A temporary facility is required in the meantime.”

Planning consent for a health spa on the land dates back to 2003, with modifications approved in 2011 and 2015.

Taymouth sign on castle gates at Kenmore
Timber walkways would be created to connect the facilities. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A design statement says: “The proposal uses the design of timber walkways and platforms to ensure everything is erected above existing ground levels and in-between existing trees to cause no damage to the existing landscape.

“The proposed infrastructure sits out with the existing trees and uses natural corridors and breaks in the trees for connections between the required buildings.

“The units and structures are custom-made to ensure they blend in with the existing woodland and riverside landscape, provide a calm and enhancing environment and can be easily removed without trace once they are no longer required.”

“The temporary spa retreat will provide spa facilities, eating, drinking, necessary sanitary facilities, and the accommodating infrastructure whilst other facilities are being developed on the estate.”

Taymouth Castle plans previously criticised

Owner Discovery Land Company has also applied to restore Taymouth Castle and build more than 100 luxury homes.

Its plans have been criticised by campaign group Protect Loch Tay, whose online petition has attracted more than 158,000 names.

Last month, a controversial plan for a golf vehicle maintenance garage on the estate was withdrawn after a public outcry.

Perth and Kinross Council will determine the temporary spa application.

