Plan for temporary wellness retreat including ‘cold plunge’ and bar at Taymouth Castle

A luxury wellness retreat with a ‘cold plunge’ and ‘wild kitchen’ is being planned for Taymouth Castle estate.

London-based River Tay Development Ltd has applied to create a temporary facility on the castle estate, near Kenmore.

The scheme includes a relaxation room, two teepee tents for treatments, sauna and cold plunge, bar, decked area with hot tub, and outdoor wild kitchen.

The sections would be linked together by timber walkways.

Wellness retreat ‘only for three years’

The applicant says infrastructure would remain on the site for no longer than three years.

The planning application says: “There are future plans for a permanent spa facility in an alternative location, but these are yet to be decided upon.

“A temporary facility is required in the meantime.”

Planning consent for a health spa on the land dates back to 2003, with modifications approved in 2011 and 2015.

A design statement says: “The proposal uses the design of timber walkways and platforms to ensure everything is erected above existing ground levels and in-between existing trees to cause no damage to the existing landscape.

“The proposed infrastructure sits out with the existing trees and uses natural corridors and breaks in the trees for connections between the required buildings.

“The units and structures are custom-made to ensure they blend in with the existing woodland and riverside landscape, provide a calm and enhancing environment and can be easily removed without trace once they are no longer required.”

“The temporary spa retreat will provide spa facilities, eating, drinking, necessary sanitary facilities, and the accommodating infrastructure whilst other facilities are being developed on the estate.”

Taymouth Castle plans previously criticised

Owner Discovery Land Company has also applied to restore Taymouth Castle and build more than 100 luxury homes.

Its plans have been criticised by campaign group Protect Loch Tay, whose online petition has attracted more than 158,000 names.

Last month, a controversial plan for a golf vehicle maintenance garage on the estate was withdrawn after a public outcry.

Perth and Kinross Council will determine the temporary spa application.