REVIEW: A triumphant homecoming for Dundee rockers The View

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

REVIEW: A triumphant homecoming for Dundee rockers The View

Six years after their last gig in their home city, the Dyrburgh boys rocked the Caird Hall with an accomplished set of crowd favourites and stellar new material.

The View play their homecoming show at the Caird Hall in Dundee. Picture by Louise Wilson.
The View play their homecoming show at the Caird Hall in Dundee. Picture by Louise Wilson.
By Alan Wilson

“Last night of the tour, best place to be!,” yells Kieren Webster, as The View made a triumphant return to their home city six years after their last Dundee show. 

Monday saw the second of two pulsating gigs at the Caird Hall courtesy of the Dryburgh rockers.

A sellout show on Sunday was followed tonight with another huge crowd creating as big a noise as the old venue has ever seen.

Ahead of the show guitarist Pete Reilly described Sunday’s gig as “absolutely brilliant” and they blasted into action with searing versions of Glass Smash and an unbelievably rocking medley of Grace and Wasted Little DJs.

The View live at Caird Hall. Picture by Louise Wilson
The crowd were treated to a career-spanning set. Picture by Louise Wilson.

The View are on fire

Pete, Kieren and Kyle Falconer were joined on stage by long-time friend and touring keyboard player Darren Rennie and drummer Jay Sharrock and they had the audience bouncing from the first notes of track from earlier albums Hats Off To The Buskers, Which Bitch and Bread and Circuses.

Three songs in and the chant from the crowd was The View were, of course, on fire.

The set’s middle section saw the band unleash five new tunes from their latest album, Exorcism of Youth, released earlier this year.

New tunes usually equals an exodus to the bar but not for this audience, whose adoration of their local heroes continues 16 years after they first exploded onto the UK music scene.

The View’s Kyle Falconer on stage at the Caird Hall. Dundee. Picture by Louise Wilson

There was no let up to the frenzy as they raced through the set, the audience danced and sang along to Neon Lights and The Wonder of it All The band were loving it, the banter flowed and Kieren dedicated Annfield Row to everybody who ever visited the legendary Clark’s Bakery.

The set ended with a brilliant semi acoustic, singalong rendition of Face For The Radio before the big guns were of course pulled out for the tumultuous run in, cue fervent moshing for Sunday, Same Jeans and Superstar Tradesman before Shock Horror brought a hot and sweaty end to the night.

There was a poignant moment as the band took their bow to The Pogues’ Christmas classic Fairytale of New York, the crowd joining in a passionate and impromptu singalong with the band’s late frontman Shane MacGowan.

A superb show and evidence, if it was needed, that the Dryburgh lads can still absolutely rock it. Here’s to the next 16 years!

More from Music

Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards (Ian West/PA)
Rolling Stones eye Christmas number one album with Hackney Diamonds
Olly Alexander will represent the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest (Aaron Chown/PA)
Olly Alexander says Eurovision fans should expect ‘drama’ from his 2024 entry
Ronnie Wood and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones (Ian West/PA)
Rolling Stones rockers celebrate milestone birthday for Keith Richards
Image shows a close up photograph of Scottish singer/songwriter April Jai who is appearing in a Charity concert with Rachel White at the Green Hotel, Kinross.
MUSIC: April Jai, Rachel White and friends get together for charity concert
Kylie Minogue (Joe Giddens/PA)
Kylie Minogue says it ‘matters a little’ that she is less well-known in the…
Demi Lovato is engaged to Jordan Lutes (PA)
Demi Lovato and musician Jordan Lutes get engaged
John-Luke Harris, director of music, Chaplaincy Centre, University of Dundee and carol singer Ally Fleming, 20, together with candles before Carols by Candlelight in St Paul's Cathedral, Dundee.
Weekend Focus: Dundee Christmas carol singers reveal the timeless appeal of carolling
The original members of AC/DC were Malcolm and Angus Young, Dave Evans, Larry Van Kriedt and Colin Burgess (PA)
Original AC/DC drummer Colin Burgess dies aged 77
Olly Alexander (Ian West/PA)
Olly Alexander will represent the UK at Eurovision 2024
The Rolling Stones perform at a celebration for the release of their new album Hackney Diamonds in New York (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/PA)
Rolling Stones release live version of Hackney Diamonds from New York launch gig