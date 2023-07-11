Best pictures from The View homecoming gigs in Dundee through the years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best pictures from The View homecoming gigs in Dundee through the years

The View and Christmas at the Caird Hall go together like turkey and stuffing and we have opened our archives to look back at some of the band's homecoming gigs. Graeme Strachan reports.

The View backstage at the Caird Hall in Dundee in 2009 being presented a cake by Doreen Culley.
Doreen Culley presents the band with a cake backstage at the Caird Hall before a gig in 2009. Image: DC Thomson.

The View’s riotous Caird Hall gigs have become the stuff of legend ever since the Dryburgh band first exploded onto the music scene in 2007.

Debut album Hats Off to the Buskers took the shaggy-haired teenagers to the top of the UK album chart and introduced a nation to the concept of the Superstar Tradesman.

The View became one of the most talked about bands in Britain before taking a break in 2017 after a decade of hit singles and hundreds of thousands of album sales.

Now they are back and firing on all cylinders.

The August release of new album Exorcism of Youth will be followed by Scottish gigs in Edinburgh, Kilmarnock and Aberdeen before a Caird Hall show on December 17.

April 2007

Fans ahead of the 2007 The View gig in Dundee
The View fans in party mood on the Caird Hall steps before the Dundee concert started. Image: DC Thomson.

Some hardcore fans slept outside the venue’s box office to be first in line for the £12.50 tickets and ensure they would be going to the homecoming performance.

The evening of entertainment at the sell-out Caird Hall concert in April 2007 was a celebration of all things Dundee, with four local bands supporting.

The View performing in Dundee in 2007.
The Dryburgh foursome wasted little time in racking up the tracks at the Caird Hall in 2007. Image: DC Thomson.

Almost every member of the audience claimed to be related in one way or another to the View quartet or to members of the star attraction’s support bands.

Same Jeans and Superstar Tradesman were dedicated to familiar faces in the crowd and sparked a frenzy of activity as the audience got to its feet in unison to dance along with the anthemic Wasted Little DJs, the song which started their amazing rise to the top last August and which ending the night in fine style.

Were you among the fans who were there at one of the Caird Hall’s biggest nights? Image: DC Thomson.

The band rounded off their set with their trademark chant “The View Are On Fire” reverberating around the old venue.

The guys took a welcome day off following the concert before heading off on their full sell-out UK tour, that took in some of the country’s biggest venues.

February 2009

The View at the Caird Hall during the February 2009 concert.
The View at the Caird Hall, Dundee, during the February 2009 concert. Image: DC Thomson.

Second album Which Bitch made the Top 10 after being released in February 2009 and the band returned to the Caird Hall to perform another sell-out show.

They received a gift before the homecoming show to mark the success of the album from long-time friend of the band Doreen Culley who created an edible work of art.

The opening chords of recent single 5 Rebbecca’s caused pandemonium in the mosh pit although the biggest problem of the evening was the Caird Hall sound system.

Of course, to the devoted teenage fan base that made up the majority of the concert audience this all mattered little.

December 2009

Kyle Falconer and bassist Kieran Webster on stage at the Christmas concert in 2009.
Kyle Falconer and bassist Kieran Webster were on top form at the Christmas gig. Image: DC Thomson.

The View went back to writing and recording tracks for third album Bread & Circuses but decided to perform a Christmas concert at the Caird Hall in December 2009.

The Caird Hall show would be the band’s last appearance in their hometown in 2009 before leaving for Australia for a tour which included a Hogmanay gig in Tasmania.

Lead singer of The View, Kyle Falconer, on stage in Dundee.
Kyle Falconer blasted through the hits from the band’s first two albums. Image: DC Thomson.

It may not have been a sell-out, but the screams of the 1,500 or so fans at the hastily-arranged View gig still made it probably its loudest ever Christmas party.

The concert was a breathless run-through of their hits from both albums with Face For The Radio the set highlight which had the audience all but drowning out the band.

April 2011

The View on stage at the Caird Hall in Dundee in April 2011.
The band played a storming set in front of a packed audience in April 2011. Image: DC Thomson.

Bread & Circuses failed to significantly dent the chart on release in March 2011 but they returned to the Caird Hall for yet another triumphant show the following month.

After the obligatory, “You alright Dundee” from lead singer Kyle Falconer, explosive single Grace saw them hit the floor running.

Kyle Falconer of The View on stage at the Caird Hall back in 2011.
Kyle Falconer on stage at the Caird Hall back in 2011. Image: DC Thomson.

The fans sang every word of every song, but none more than “this song we’ve not played for yonks!”, Same Jeans, a blistering rendition of their biggest hit.

Set closer Shock Horror brought just about the loudest roars of the night.

December 2014

An up-close shot of lead singer of The View, Kyle Falconer, on stage at the Caird Hall.
Kyle Falconer on stage in December 2014. Image: DC Thomson.

It was that time of year again — shopping nightmares, endless nights out, really annoying TV ads and The View performing a Christmas gig at the Caird Hall.

A packed crowd, all of whom will have known every word of their eight-year setlist, enjoyed a great singalong night with The View’s best party songs.

The View performing at the Caird Hall in Dundee in December 2014.
The View were on fire when they performed at the Caird Hall in Dundee in December 2014. Image: Louise Wilson.

The Courier said: “Massive cheers from another huge audience greeted the band on opening song Comin Down and neither the pace, nor the noise, let up until the anthemic Anfield Row brought it down to medium pace, but still a huge singalong from the fans, who knew all the words to every song.”

December 2015

Members of The View backstage at the Caird Hall.
The View pictured backstage in Dundee lending their support to the appeal. Image: DC Thomson.

The View gave hundreds of avid fans an early Christmas present by playing a homecoming gig designed to raise money for local children.

The city favourites delighted their crowd with performances of their debut classics as well as an array of hits from latest album Ropewalk.

Kyle Falconer of the View during a charitable performance at the Caird Hall in 2015.
Kyle Falconer and the boys showed their charitable side in 2015. Image: DC Thomson.

The concert saw the band show their support for a campaign that was to help more than 500 Dundee children that Christmas.

Fans on the guest list were asked for a donation while the band raffled off a signed ukulele.

December 2017

Kyle Falconer of The View at the Caird Hall in 2017.
Lead singer of the View, Kyle Falconer, at the farewell performance in Dundee at the Caird Hall. Image: DC Thomson.

The View set the seal on the first decade of their remarkable career with a typically rousing performance at a packed Caird Hall in December 2017.

It was their farewell gig for the foreseeable future and it also rounded off the year of celebrating the 10th anniversary of their debut album Hats Off To The Buskers.

Now they are back to create some more Caird Hall memories.

