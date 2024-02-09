Jim Fairlie: Perthshire farmer turned MSP becomes SNP agriculture minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Jim Fairlie: Perthshire farmer turned MSP becomes SNP agriculture minister

Jim Fairlie - who swapped pasture for parliament in 2021 - will be able to plough his decades of farming experience into the new role.

By Alasdair Clark
Perthshire SNP MSP Jim Fairlie
Pertshire MSP Jim Fairlie has been appointed to Humza Yousaf's government. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Former sheep farmer turned Perthshire MSP Jim Fairlie has been appointed to Humza Yousaf’s SNP government as minister for agriculture and connectivity.

Mr Fairlie – who previously run Kindrum Farm Park – will plough his decades of farming  knowledge into the new role.

His appointment came amid a government shake-up by First Minister Humza Yousaf Yousaf, prompted by the resignation of scandal-hit health secretary Michael Matheson.

Welcoming him to the SNP government, Mr Yousaf said he would bring a “wealth of business and rural knowledge to his new role”.

Jim Fairlie Perth Farmers' Market
Jim Fairlie at Perth Farmers’ Market, which he founded in 1996. Image: Supplied

Mr Fairlie supported Humza Yousaf’s rival Kate Forbes in the leadership contest to replace Nicola Sturgeon as first minister and SNP leader, saying he was “disappointed” when she lost.

After controversy surrounding Ms Forbes’ views on social issues such as marriage equality, Mr Fairlie issued a statement saying he would continue to support her despite disagreeing.

Welcoming his appointment, Ms Forbes told The Courier: “Jim has been an incredibly hardworking MSP since his election back in 2021, and I’m absolutely thrilled to see him promoted to minister for agriculture and connectivity.

“His knowledge of rural Scotland, farming and food production is second to none – it’s a very shrewd appointment.

“Though I will miss him as a colleague on the Rural Affairs and Island Committee, I wish him every success in government – and I also know he will continue to work tirelessly for his constituents across Perthshire and Kinross-shire.”

Who is farmer turned MSP Jim Fairlie?

Mr Fairlie was well known across Perthshire and across Scottish politics even before he switched pasture for parliament.

In 1996 he launched Perth Farmers’ Market – the first of its kind in Scotland – which continues to run on the first Saturday of each month.

A longtime supporter of Scottish independence, he co-founded the Farmers4Yes campaign group in 2014.

Jim Fairlie his farm near Harrietfield. Image: Phil Hannah/DC Thomson

While conceding the group had failed to win over a majority of farmers, he said: “I don’t think we won the community over – in fact, I can categorically say we didn’t – but we certainly put a lot more thought into people’s heads than would have been there otherwise.”

His father, also Jim, was once deputy leader and vice-chairman of the SNP before resigning in the 1990s over the party’s stance on Europe.

Jim serves up his product during a farmers’ market. Image: Supplied

Mr Fairlie’s brother, renowned restaurateur Andrew, was head chef and founder of the multi-Michelin star winning Restaurant Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles Hotel prior to his death in 2019.

An outspoken critic of Brexit and its impact on farmers, Mr Fairlie said the damage caused by the UK’s exit from the EU to rural Scotland had been “colossal”.

As an MSP Jim Fairlie has also been willing to speak against his own party, joining a handful of SNP rebels in abstaining on the Gender Recognition Reform Bill.

More from Scottish politics

Council leaders have called for an urgent meeting with the deputy First Minister (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Council leaders ‘unable to set budgets’ because of funding uncertainty
SNP health chief Michael Matheson. Image: PA.
Michael Matheson quits as SNP health secretary after iPad scandal
3
Humza Yousaf SNP Michael Matheson Scottish Government
ALASDAIR CLARK: Front-bench resignation and Michael Matheson report could be silver lining for Humza…
Ninewells Hospital Ambulances NHS Tayside
Shock figures reveal 70 attacks on Tayside ambulance crews in past five years
Humza Yousaf and Rishi Sunak lead the Scottish and UK governments. Image: DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Yes City revisited and Pete Wishart reflects on Covid inquiry
Teachers can learn how to incorporate Scots language into their classrooms (PA)
Teachers sign up for course embedding Scots language into classrooms
View of Dundee from Fife
Dundee Women's Festival U-turn over exclusion of campaign group
2
HMP Perth welcomed cameras for documentary.
EXCLUSIVE: BBC slammed over violent Fife prisoner's appearance in Perth jail documentary
A BBC Disclosure documentary will look at overcrowding in HMP Perth (BBC Disclosure/PA)
Prisoners may have to be freed early if overcrowding not tackled, chief warns
Yvonne Ring. Image: Alan Richardson
Council chiefs accused of betraying Dundee women in legal fight over equal pay
2