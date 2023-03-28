Perthshire MSP ‘disappointed’ at Kate Forbes defeat as she snubs job offer from winner Humza Yousaf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Perthshire MSP ‘disappointed’ at Kate Forbes defeat as she snubs job offer from winner Humza Yousaf

Jim Fairlie had backed Kate Forbes in the campaign to replace Nicola Sturgeon but says he is now firmly behind Humza Yousaf as he faces first test in government reshuffle.

By Andy Philip and Rachel Amery
Jim Fairlie MSP backed Kate Forbes to be the next first minister. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

[[title]]

[[subtitle]]

Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration.

Registration complete

Thank you for registering!

Back to [[site_name]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Politics

Orange Order rejects Windsor Framework as basis for powersharing return
Rishi Sunak says Brexit deal ensures sovereignty for Northern Ireland
Only one in three dementia patients referred for specialist support
Government’s pay deal for teachers is final offer – Education Secretary
Corbyn has ‘no intention to stop’ fighting for constituents after Labour block
Number of affordable homes approved at lowest level since 2013, figures show
Threat from paramilitaries ‘generally low’ in Republic of Ireland
Sunak says child detention needed under asylum plans to prevent ‘pull factor’
Labour peer asks to be on Boris Johnson’s jury if ex-prime minister faces trial
May: Immigration reforms make it harder to catch traffickers and slave drivers

Most Read

1
Dundee drivers face 25-mile diversion due to A90 crash
2
Five wolves put down at Dundee’s Camperdown Wildlife Centre
3
Sudden death of woman, 38, in Dundee not suspicious, police say
4
Broughty Ferry nursery to close within days amid ‘severe staffing crisis’
3
5
In full: Xplore Dundee reveals rises in bus fares from next week
6
Pair jailed after £340k of cannabis and cash seized by police in Fife
7
Terrified residents hung out windows and screamed to be saved from Dundee multi fire
8
Watchdog rules Tayside heart attack patient should have received better care before death
9
Recovered Fife alcoholic would drink own urine to get a hit
10
Leisure and Culture Dundee issues statement after five wolves euthanised at Camperdown Wildlife Centre

More from The Courier

Dundee chef Adam Handling narrowly misses out on Great British Menu banquet spot
Police reveal possible fresh sighting of Fife man missing on Perthshire camping trip
Scottish Government pull pilot plan to house 100 Ukrainian refugees on old Arbroath primary…
Ugly scenes as Dundee committee gets heated over record £100m school build
7
Tuesday court round-up — 'Extreme' animal images and drunken browsing
JULIA BRYCE: We need locals to get behind initiatives like St Andrews Cocktail Week…
Dundee reserves victorious in Livingston as Shaun Byrne and Ryan Clampin turn out for…
Dundee's new power couple: Shona Robison appointed deputy first minister by leader Humza Yousaf
6
KEVIN PRINGLE: Humza Yousaf must listen to both sides of SNP's 52-48% voter split
Then and now: The four sets of twins headed from Barnhill Primary to Grove…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented