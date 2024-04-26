Starmer reassures emotional veteran who set up charity after friend’s suicide

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Starmer reassures emotional veteran who set up charity after friend’s suicide

By Press Association
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer speaking to veterans’ charity founder Dan Smith in Darlington (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer speaking to veterans’ charity founder Dan Smith in Darlington (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer commiserated with an Army veteran who became emotional when he explained how he set up a charity after the suicide of a fellow ex-serviceman.

The Labour leader was meeting people in a Darlington cafe when he heard from father-of-three Dan Smith, 37, who served in the Royal Irish Battalion.

Mr Smith explained he was moved to start the Darlington Veterans’ Community, a charity which helps local ex-servicemen who may be suffering with the cost-of-living crisis. It aims to give them a sense of belonging and help them fight isolation.

Keir Starmer visit to Teeside
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves in the Influence Cafe in Skinnergate, Darlington, during a visit to Teesside (Owen Humphreys/PA)

He became upset when he talked about the death of his friend during lockdown, with Sir Keir reassuring him to take his time when telling the story and grasping his arm.

Mr Smith said the charity, which is self-funded, supports 600 local people and helps pays for their gas and electricity bills if they are in need.

“It shouldn’t be like that,” Mr Smith said.

“We send young lads to fight for democracy in countries they cannot even spell and when they come back here, they haven’t got democracy.”

Sir Keir replied: “You are right, it shouldn’t be like that.”

After their meeting, Mr Smith said he was pleased to have been heard by the Labour leader.

He said his friend who killed himself during lockdown was a fellow veteran with the Royal Irish who had served in the fighting in Musa Qala, Afghanistan.

Keir Starmer visit to Teeside
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer speaking to Louise Dobson from Three Squares Cafe in Skinnergate, Darlington, during a visit to Teesside (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The charity was set up to support veterans who may also have felt desperate and isolated, giving them the same sense of community they had in the forces, and had already saved lives, he said.

Mr Smith said: “Sir Keir was reassuring and I have faith in him that he will do something about it.”

Sir Keir was joined on the visit to Darlington by shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves and the two visited local cafes and a cheese and wine shop.