Then and now: The four sets of twins headed from Barnhill Primary to Grove Academy

Our photographer recreated our P1 photo of the twins who are now in P7

By Debbie Clarke
The 4 sets of twins at Barnhill Primary, Broughty Ferry. Image: Paul Reid.
The 4 sets of twins at Barnhill Primary, Broughty Ferry. Image: Paul Reid.

Four sets of twins are getting ready to finish P7 at Barnhill Primary in Broughty Ferry before heading to high school after the summer break.

The twins, all aged 11, are looking forward to starting at Grove Academy in August after spending their last few weeks at Barnhill Primary.

Lola and Max Wood, Lily and Grace D’Urso, Ella and Mary Grimmond and Pippa and Jessica Donald are all very excited about making the transition from primary to secondary school.

The twins then and now

Three of the sets of twins when they started Barnhill Primary in August 2016. From left: Ella and Mary Grimmond, Jessica and Pippa Donald, and Max and Lola Wood. Lily and Grace came to the school later.  Image: DC Thomson.
The four sets of twins as they are now at Barnhill Primary in Broughty Ferry. From left: Ella and Mary, Jessica and Pippa, Max and Lola, Grace and Lily. Image: Paul Reid

What are the benefits of having a twin at school?

Lola explained what the benefits are of having her non-identical twin brother with her at primary school.

She said: “You are never alone. You always have someone who will be there for you no matter what.

“I’m excited and nervous about going to high school, meeting new people and doing new things.

Twins Max and Lola Wood. Image: Paul Reid.

“Everything will be so different because we are going from the top of the school [at primary] to the bottom of the school.”

Max added: “The great thing about being a twin as well is that you have always got someone who is on your side, even if you don’t agree with them.”

Lily and Grace D’Urso didn’t start Barnhill Primary with the rest of the twins.

The non-identical twins joined the school in primary three, having moved to the area from East Lothian.

‘Enjoyable experience’ at Barnhill Primary

Grace said: “Primary school has been a really enjoyable experience.

Twins Lily and Grace D’Urso. Image: Paul Reid.

“Since we got here in P3 everyone has been so kind and helpful.

“The best thing about having a twin is that they have always got your back. They are always there to stick up for you when you need them.”

Identical twins Mary and Ella have enjoyed primary school, particularly taking part in the school show.

Twins Ella and Mary Grimmond. Image: Paul Reid

Ella is looking forward to attending Grove Academy. She said: “Some classes will be the same but we probably won’t be together most of the time because we switch classes.

“It will also be good to meet different teachers.”

Non-identical twins Pippa and Jessica started P1 at Barnhill Primary before moving to Dubai and returning to the Broughty Ferry school four years later.

Pippa said she appreciates always having Jessica there: “When we came back at the start of P6, we didn’t know everybody and we didn’t really have friends to start with, but I always had Jessica to keep me happy.”

Twins Jessica and Pippa Donald. Image: Paul Reid

Both girls said they are excited about starting Grove Academy together.

Class teacher Andrea Goldsmith said the four sets of twins are the most the school has ever had in one year group.

The twins when they started at Barnhill Primary back in August 2016. Image: DC Thomson.

She said: “It has been wonderful having all the twins in the same year group.

“They all get on in whichever group they are working in and there have never been any issues.

“I think they have made the most of the opportunity and it has made their relationships stronger.

“They support each other.”

The four sets of twins are currently in P7 at Barnhill Primary.  Image: Paul Reid.

She added: “They are all very articulate and they will thrive at Grove.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented