Home News Dundee

Tributes pour in as beloved HMS Unicorn cat Diego dies

"Diego was the best captain a ship and crew could ever wish for."

By Andrew Robson
'Diego', the HMS Unicorn cat has died.
'Diego', the HMS Unicorn cat, has died. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson/HMS Unicorn

A beloved cat who was well-known for regularly visiting the HMS Unicorn in Dundee has died.

Tuxedo cat Diego – also known as ‘The Captain’ – was often found perched at the captain’s table where he would keep an eye on staff and visitors alike.

In a statement posted on social media HMS Unicorn announced the sad news on Friday.

It read: “All of us at HMS Unicorn are saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Diego, our ‘ship’s cat’.

Diego sitting in the Captain's Cabin.
Diego sitting in the Captain’s Cabin. Image: HMS Unicorn

“If you have ever visited the Unicorn, there is a good chance you have bumped into him or heard our stories about his antics on board.

“You may have even had him join you on your tour and show you around the ship!”

The post added: “He was often referred to as ‘The Captain’ as he liked to sit in the Captain’s Cabin behind the desk, keeping an eye on the crew.

“We offer our condolences to Paolo, Diego’s owner.”

Tributes pour in for HMS Unicorn cat

A former City Quay resident shared their fond memories of seeing Diego at the Waterfront attraction.

They said: “He was obviously very well-liked and I used to see him all the time.

“It’s quite sad to hear he has passed and I’m sure Diego will be missed.”

HMS Unicorn cat Diego has died
Diego was often seen in a hammock. Image: HMS Unicorn

Facebook users also offered their condolences and shared their memories of Diego at the the attraction.

Morgan Hay wrote: “Thinking of you all, Diego was a good Captain.”

Nicola Schweikert added: “We’re going to miss him too here at the Quay, he was loved by so many people – what an adventurer he was.”

On Twitter, another user added: “So sorry to hear this.

“Diego was the best captain a ship and crew could ever wish for.”

