Woman noticed man staring and performing sex act on Stirling train

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Woman noticed man staring and performing sex act on Stirling train

The woman challenged the man before leaving the carriage.

By Ellidh Aitken
The man left the train at Stirling station. Image: Google Street View
The man left the train at Stirling station. Image: Google Street View

Police are appealing for witnesses after woman noticed a man staring at her while masturbating on a Stirling train.

The incident took place between 11.30am and 12.20pm on a Larbert to Stirling train on February 8.

The service was between Edinburgh Waverley and Dunblane at the time.

The woman challenged the man before leaving the carriage.

The man is described as white, of slim build, and between 35 and 40 years old.

British Transport Police say he had short fair hair and was wearing dark-coloured round glasses.

He was also wearing a blue jacket with a red puffer-style jacket, a checked shirt, and blue jeans.

He was carrying a black and grey rucksack with a white ‘Nike’ logo.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch with them to assist the investigation.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2400016948 of 08/02/24.

“Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

More from News

United Nations General-Secretary Antonio Guterres (Themba Hadebe/AP)
UN chief warns climate chaos and food crises are threatening peace
Tom Suozzi won the election in New York’s third congressional district (Stefan Jeremiah/AP)
Democrats cut Republican majority in Congress with special election win
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas (Alex Brandon/AP)
Homeland security secretary impeached over border policy
A collection of British newspapers (PA)
What the papers say – February 14
Kinsley Boyette, assistant director of the Aquarium and Shark Lab, poses with Charlotte (Aquarium and Shark Lab by Team ECCO/AP)
Stingray pregnant in aquarium with no male companions
A photo of a three-day-old human embryo (PA)
Eggs of more than 100 women may never be viable after hospital freezing error
Gershwin, labradoodle guide dog, will become a dad for the third time despite previously having an unsuccessful love life (Guide Dogs)
Labradoodle to be third-time dad on Valentine’s Day after unsuccessful love life
Aubrey (left) and Josephine Hayward, aged 91 and 90, have been married for 63 years (Care UK/PA)
Making a good gin and tonic key to long marriage, care home couple advises
Red roses are traditionally given on Valentine’s Day (Victoria Jones/PA)
Valentine’s Day roses threatened by climate change, campaigners warn
Car hire prices have fallen sharply in many popular holiday destinations this year as vehicle shortages ease, according to a new report (Alamy/PA)
Holiday car hire prices plummet as vehicle shortages ease