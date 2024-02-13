Perthshire village pub that closed less than a year ago could be lost forever

A Perthshire village pub that closed less than a year ago could soon be lost forever.

The MacDonald Arms in Balbeggie shut its doors in March 2023 having been a pub and hotel since at least the mid 1800s.

When it went to auction five months later, for £150,000, the pub interior remained and it was ready for reopening.

But the building’s current owner Euan Smith says a pub use is no longer viable.

MacDonald Arms in Balbeggie could be converted into a residential property

He has submitted a planning application to convert it into a dwellinghouse.

His supporting statement said: “The applicant has invested in improvements to the building over the past 16 years and has made ongoing attempts to sell it as a viable business.

“There is, however, currently no market now or in the foreseeable future for a business of this type and scale in this location.

“Despite various attempts, the business has failed to attract a purchaser as a commercial property.

“A new residential use for the building could therefore now secure the building’s future by providing a beneficial and viable new use.”

Property was up for auction last year

The MacDonald Arms is currently split into two separate flats – downstairs has a three-bedroom en-suite flat. This has the potential to accommodate five bedrooms.

Upstairs is home to another three-bedroom apartment.

When the property was up for auction, it was reported that it had two tenants who generated £1,800 per month.

The application includes removing a flat roof extension to the southeast extension and creating a private garden on the site of the existing car parking area.

Perth and Kinross Council will decide on the planning application.