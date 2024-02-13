Perthshire village pub that closed less than a year ago could be lost forever

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire village pub that closed less than a year ago could be lost forever

The pub could become totally residential - having been a hostelry since 1780.

By Stephen Eighteen
The MacDonald Arms, Balbeggie. Image: Prime Property Auctions.
The MacDonald Arms, Balbeggie. Image: Prime Property Auctions.

A Perthshire village pub that closed less than a year ago could soon be lost forever.

The MacDonald Arms in Balbeggie shut its doors in March 2023 having been a pub and hotel since at least the mid 1800s.

When it went to auction five months later, for £150,000, the pub interior remained and it was ready for reopening.

But the building’s current owner Euan Smith says a pub use is no longer viable.

MacDonald Arms in Balbeggie could be converted into a residential property

He has submitted a planning application to convert it into a dwellinghouse.

The pub interior remained the same in August last year. Image: Prime Property Auctions.

His supporting statement said: “The applicant has invested in improvements to the building over the past 16 years and has made ongoing attempts to sell it as a viable business.

“There is, however, currently no market now or in the foreseeable future for a business of this type and scale in this location.

“Despite various attempts, the business has failed to attract a purchaser as a commercial property.

“A new residential use for the building could therefore now secure the building’s future by providing a beneficial and viable new use.”

Property was up for auction last year

The MacDonald Arms is currently split into two separate flats – downstairs has a three-bedroom en-suite flat. This has the potential to accommodate five bedrooms.

Upstairs is home to another three-bedroom apartment.

When the property was up for auction, it was reported that it had two tenants who generated £1,800 per month.

The property already has access to a large garden area. Image: Prime Property Auctions

The application includes removing a flat roof extension to the southeast extension and creating a private garden on the site of the existing car parking area.

Perth and Kinross Council will decide on the planning application.

