News Fife

St Andrews barber shop to close after 28 years

The Barber's Pole first opened on South Street in 1995. 

By Ellidh Aitken
The Barber's Pole in St Andrews. Image: Google Street View
The Barber's Pole in St Andrews. Image: Google Street View

A St Andrews barber shop has announced plans to close after 28 years in the town.

The Barber’s Pole first opened on South Street in 1995.

The shop announced on Tuesday that it will close on February 29.

A post on the Barber’s Pole Facebook page said: “After 28 years, we are cutting hair for the last time on 29th February.

“Due to my own health, I was unable to continue running the shop.

“First of all, thank you to each and every customer.

“I had hoped to pass the lease onto Joanne and Cristina who have been loyal to the town for 25 years, but the owners have said they wanted to take the shop over themselves as a Barbers.

Barber shop ‘part of St Andrews history’ as owner announces plans to close

“134 South Street is steeped in history.

“In the 1940s an astute Canadian chap called Charlie Flemming took the shop over from the Co-op butchers and it was a chiropodists and Barbers Shop.

“He retired in the mid 1960’s and handed the shop to his apprentice, a Polish chap many will fondly remember called Michael Zamora”

The post said that before becoming The Barber’s Pole, the shop had been Michael’s Barbers since 1965.

It added: “A part of St Andrews history

“Again, thank you for your support, from myself Steve, Joanne and Christina.”

The Courier revealed earlier this month that Edinburgh Woollen Mill is planning to return to St Andrews.

It comes after Superdry closed in the town on February 3.

