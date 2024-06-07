Dundee to take on Dunfermline as Dee pre-season finishes with trip to face former boss and Pars announce full schedule

Dundee will travel to Dunfermline to complete their pre-season campaign with a friendly at East End Park.

Tony Docherty’s Dark Blues will take on the Pars three days before they kick off the 2024/25 campaign at Bonnyrigg Rose.

James McPake’s side also begin the new season on the same day in Edinburgh when they face Spartans at Ainslie Park.

This will be McPake’s second meeting with his old club since he was sacked in 2022 – Dundee ran out 4-2 winners in the 2022/23 Challenge Cup.

The clash completes Dundee’s pre-season schedule.

That kicks off at Arbroath on Saturday, June 29, before they head for a pre-season camp in Poland.

There the Dark Blues face Banik Ostrava and Lech Poznan on July 3 and July 6.

And the trip to Dunfermline will now come on July 10, 7.30pm kick-off.

The Pars, meanwhile, announced their pre-season schedule along with the Dundee fixture.

Before facing the Dark Blues, Dunfermline will travel to East Fife on Friday, June 28, for a 7.30pm kick-off.

Then it is Cove Rangers at the Balmoral Stadium on Tuesday, July 2, also a 7.30pm kick-off.

A home match will take place on Saturday, July 6, but the opposition is still to be confirmed before they host Dundee on July 10.