Dundee to take on Dunfermline as Dee pre-season finishes with trip to face former boss and Pars announce full schedule

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee to take on Dunfermline as Dee pre-season finishes with trip to face former boss and Pars announce full schedule

The Dark Blues and the Pars will gear up for the League Cup group stage at East End Park.

By George Cran
Dundee will face Dunfermline in a pre-season friendly this summer. Image: SNS
Dundee will face Dunfermline in a pre-season friendly this summer. Image: SNS

Dundee will travel to Dunfermline to complete their pre-season campaign with a friendly at East End Park.

Tony Docherty’s Dark Blues will take on the Pars three days before they kick off the 2024/25 campaign at Bonnyrigg Rose.

James McPake’s side also begin the new season on the same day in Edinburgh when they face Spartans at Ainslie Park.

This will be McPake’s second meeting with his old club since he was sacked in 2022 – Dundee ran out 4-2 winners in the 2022/23 Challenge Cup.

Dunfermline boss James McPake. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC
Dunfermline boss James McPake. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC

The clash completes Dundee’s pre-season schedule.

That kicks off at Arbroath on Saturday, June 29, before they head for a pre-season camp in Poland.

There the Dark Blues face Banik Ostrava and Lech Poznan on July 3 and July 6.

And the trip to Dunfermline will now come on July 10, 7.30pm kick-off.

The Pars, meanwhile, announced their pre-season schedule along with the Dundee fixture.

Before facing the Dark Blues, Dunfermline will travel to East Fife on Friday, June 28, for a 7.30pm kick-off.

Then it is Cove Rangers at the Balmoral Stadium on Tuesday, July 2, also a 7.30pm kick-off.

A home match will take place on Saturday, July 6, but the opposition is still to be confirmed before they host Dundee on July 10.

More from Dundee FC

Mulligan, Fotheringham and Cameron (L to R) all features for the young Scots
Dundee and Dundee United kids endure night to forget as Scotland U/21s are battered…
2
Dundee United defender Ross Graham with the Championship trophy. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Ross Graham is ready to be Dundee United's defensive rock
Philippe Clement at Dens Park
Dundee lose THIRD SPFL case in a week as costly few days added to…
10
Dundee manager Paul Hartley (right) and his new signings (L/R) Simon Ferry, Philip Roberts, Thomas Konrad, Greg Stewart and Luca Tankulic in 2014. Image: SNS
14 players joined Dundee in Paul Hartley summer shopping spree of 2014 – where…
Dundee managing director John Nelms was joined by Burnley chairman Alan Pace in the stands at Livingston. Image: SNS
Dundee get go-ahead to wipe out debt through £9m shares plan as door opens…
The SPFL have determined that Dundee have to pay St Johnstone £15,000.
EXCLUSIVE: St Johnstone win £15,000 claim against Dundee as SPFL hearing judgment is reached
4
Partick Thistle want Logan Chalmers and Shaun Byrne.
EXCLUSIVE: Partick Thistle set to sign former Dundee United winger Logan Chalmers and could…
Nicky Clark and Jordan Marshall battle in a 2022 Dundee derby at Tannadice. Image: SNS
What bumper new SPFL TV deal with Premier Sports could mean for the Dundee…
Dens ground staff relay pitch covers. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS
Dundee pitch problems explained as Dens fine appeal kicked out by SPFL
11
Dundee managing director John Nelms on the Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS
Dundee discover outcome of appeal against unprecedented SPFL fine over Dens Park pitch postponements
3

Conversation