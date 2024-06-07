‘Gaudy’ Pittenweem witch mural must go as appeal fails – but ‘watch this space for plan B’

A Fife pub owner has lost his bid to keep a “gaudy and inaccurate” witch mural on the side of his building.

Alan Adey appealed against a “bombshell” Fife Council order to remove the giant picture of a warty, hook-nosed figure from the gable wall of the Larachmhor Tavern in Pittenweem.

But a Scottish Government reporter has now upheld the councillors’ ruling.

Lorna McCallum said: “I consider the mural forms a dominant image on the exterior of the listed building.

“There is no doubt in my mind that it dramatically alters the gable wall and has an adverse affect upon the overall character and appearance of the conservation area.”

Leonard Low, who acted as Mr Adey’s agent during the appeal process, confirmed the mural – painted by street artist Rogue One – will go.

However, he added: “There is a plan B, so watch this space.”

‘They’re going to destroy it’

Mr Low branded councillors “pathetic snowflakes” when they ordered the mural’s removal a year ago.

And he said he was disappointed by the reporter’s decision.

“We knew from the beginning they weren’t going to change their minds,” he said.

“It’s a rare piece from a famous artist and now they’re going to destroy it.

“It’s a shame as it’s down a side street and not in your face.”

The Weem Witch author previously described the mural as “an act of genius”.

And he added: “I don’t see why they couldn’t have just left it, to be honest.”

Mr Adey applied for retrospective planning permission for the mural last June after it was painted without consent.

He said it was a nod to Pittenweem’s association with witches, with 28 women accused, tried and executed in the 1700s.

Making ‘a mockery of village history’

However, Fife Council planners said it was based on “historically inaccurate false narratives”.

And they ruled it was out of keeping with the muted tones of the East Neuk village’s conservation area.

Liberal Democrat councillor Fiona Corps said it made “a mockery of village history”.

The mural split opinion in Pittenweem, with many people seeing it as just a bit of fun.

One Facebook comment read: “Leave it. It looks good.

“Most folks with more than a single brain cell know the difference between characters and the real people who were accused of being witches.”

13 letters of objection to Pittenweem witch mural

However, Ms McCallum noted the council received 13 letters of objection and none of support.

Complaints referred to the subject matter, the colours used and the size and style of the mural.

The reporter said comments that the depiction of the witch was inappropriate was not something she could take into consideration.

However, she added: “I have taken into account all matters raised and all submissions made but there are none that would lead me to alter my conclusions.“