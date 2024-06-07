‘Gaudy’ Pittenweem witch mural must go as appeal fails – but ‘watch this space for plan B’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Gaudy’ Pittenweem witch mural must go as appeal fails – but ‘watch this space for plan B’

Pub landlord Alan Adey has lost his appeal to keep the mural that has divided opinion in Fife's East Neuk.

By Claire Warrender
The mural on the side of the Larachmhor Tavern in Pittenweem.
A 'witch' mural on the side of the Larachmhor Tavern in Pittenweem has caused a stooshie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A Fife pub owner has lost his bid to keep a “gaudy and inaccurate” witch mural on the side of his building.

Alan Adey appealed against a “bombshell” Fife Council order to remove the giant picture of a warty, hook-nosed figure from the gable wall of the Larachmhor Tavern in Pittenweem.

Mr Adey has lost his Pittenweem witch mural appeal. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

But a Scottish Government reporter has now upheld the councillors’ ruling.

Lorna McCallum said: “I consider the mural forms a dominant image on the exterior of the listed building.

“There is no doubt in my mind that it dramatically alters the gable wall and has an adverse affect upon the overall character and appearance of the conservation area.”

Leonard Low, who acted as Mr Adey’s agent during the appeal process, confirmed the mural – painted by street artist Rogue One – will go.

However, he added: “There is a plan B, so watch this space.”

‘They’re going to destroy it’

Mr Low branded councillors “pathetic snowflakes” when they ordered the mural’s removal a year ago.

And he said he was disappointed by the reporter’s decision.

“We knew from the beginning they weren’t going to change their minds,” he said.

Weem Witch author Leonard Low says “watch this space” following the Pittenweem witch mural appeal.

“It’s a rare piece from a famous artist and now they’re going to destroy it.

“It’s a shame as it’s down a side street and not in your face.”

The Weem Witch author previously described the mural as “an act of genius”.

And he added: “I don’t see why they couldn’t have just left it, to be honest.”

Mr Adey applied for retrospective planning permission for the mural last June after it was painted without consent.

He said it was a nod to Pittenweem’s association with witches, with 28 women accused, tried and executed in the 1700s.

Making ‘a mockery of village history’

However, Fife Council planners said it was based on “historically inaccurate false narratives”.

And they ruled it was out of keeping with the muted tones of the East Neuk village’s conservation area.

East Neuk councillor Fiona Corps. Image: Steve Brown/DCThomson.

Liberal Democrat councillor Fiona Corps said it made “a mockery of village history”.

The mural split opinion in Pittenweem, with many people seeing it as just a bit of fun.

One Facebook comment read: “Leave it. It looks good.

“Most folks with more than a single brain cell know the difference between characters and the real people who were accused of being witches.”

13 letters of objection to Pittenweem witch mural

However, Ms McCallum noted the council received 13 letters of objection and none of support.

Complaints referred to the subject matter, the colours used and the size and style of the mural.

The reporter said comments that the depiction of the witch was inappropriate was not something she could take into consideration.

However, she added: “I have taken into account all matters raised and all submissions made but there are none that would lead me to alter my conclusions.

