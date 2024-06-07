Kirkcaldy street closed as firefighters tackle laundrette blaze

A Kirkcaldy street was closed as firefighters tackled a blaze within a building.

Four appliances were scrambled to the laundrette on Dollar Crescent shortly before 5.30pm on Friday.

An area near the shopping precinct was taped off while crews tackled the blaze.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said appliances from Lochgelly and Kirkcaldy were dispatched to the scene.

A spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a fire at 5.29pm within a laundrette on Dollar Crescent.

“Four crews were dispatched to the incident.

“A hose reel jet and thermal imaging camera were in use.

“Two appliances remained at the scene to extinguish the fire.

“The stop message came in at 7.05pm.”

Police Scotland has been approached for more information.