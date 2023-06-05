Anger at ‘snowflake’ councillors who ordered removal of ‘gaudy’ Pittenweem witch mural

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Anger at ‘snowflake’ councillors who ordered removal of ‘gaudy’ Pittenweem witch mural

Weem Witch author Lenny Low says the "bombshell" ruling over the controversial artwork is pathetic.

By Claire Warrender
The Pittenweem witch mural has caused offence.
The Pittenweem witch mural has caused offence.

Councillors who ordered the removal of a Fife pub’s “gaudy and inaccurate” witch mural have been branded pathetic snowflakes.

The brightly coloured painting has adorned the gable wall of the Larachmohr Tavern in Pittenweem since last Halloween.

It’s a nod to the village’s association with witches, with 28 local women accused, tried and executed in the 1700s.

Tourists stop to look at the witch mural.
Tourists stop to look at the Fife witch mural. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

However, Fife Council planners said the warty, hook-nosed figure was based on “historically inaccurate false narratives.”

And they ruled the bright colours were out of keeping with the muted tones of the East Neuk village’s conservation area.

Pub owner Allan Aday has now been told to take the mural down.

Weem Witch author Lenny Low, who ran witch tours in Pittenweem for many years, is astonished by the “bombshell” ruling.

He said: “To the snowflakes out there, it’s pathetic. I can’t believe you’re actually saying that.”

Pittenweem could become Fife’s Salem

Lenny’s 2006 book tells the horrifying story of the 18th century witch-hunt and he is passionate about publicising the village history.

He said: “I think the mural is fantastic and I absolutely endorse it.

“It’s about time somebody was milking the place for the tourism it deserves.”

Author Leonard Low supports the Fife witch mural. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The 55-year-old has long believed Pittenweem could become Fife’s version of Salem, the American town famous for its 1692 witch trials.

“They’ve made millions out of it and this mural could have been the start of something,” he said.

“The poor guy should be praised for what he’s done. He deserves credit and applause, not criticism.

“It’s a cartoon, Wizard of Oz-style witch but it draws attention to what went on.

“Whoever has taken offence, come on!”

13 letters of objection to Pittenweem witch mural

Mr Aday has declined to comment on the furore but hundreds of people have taken to social media in support of the controversial mural.

And a petition entitled Save The Larachmhor Tavern’s Witch has been set up online.

However, the painting has upset some locals.

The historic Pittenweem Harbour building can be seen in the background.
The historic Pittenweem Harbour building can be seen in the background. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Fife Council’s planning service received 13 letters of objection, with complaints over the subject matter, the colours, size and style of the image.

The community council also objected and Pittenweem Lib Dem councillor Fiona Corps said: “It’s making a mockery of the village’s history,”

And fellow Lib Dem Sean Dillon added: “The mural depicts a stereotypical witch with warts and all, which inaccurately depicts women who were tried and executed for supposedly practising “witchcraft”.”

‘Nothing to do with being woke’

Mr Dillon added: “I certainly don’t think I’m a snowflake.

“It’s nothing to do with being woke. It’s just not a very fitting piece of artwork.

“Regarding tourism, we could have something that commemorates the women who were killed but I’m not sure a garish mural is the most appropriate way to do it.”

The councillor said most of the people commenting in support of the painting were not local.

“They don’t need to see it every day,” he said.

“I went for a walk in Pittenweem at the weekend and most people were saying thank goodness.

“It was a unanimous decision by the planning committee.

“And if the proprietor of the Larachmhor Tavern wants to keep it he can go to the review body.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Fife

The 'driverless' - or autonomous - bus as it heads over the Forth Road Bridge.
Poll results: How many of our readers would board a 'driverless' bus in Fife?
4
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Child abuse Picture shows; Christopher Aldridge. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 02/06/2023
Ex-British Transport Police officer sexually abused child in Fife
Peter Grant MP.
'Mince': Fife MP challenges Network Rail on Doubledykes level crossing closure
St Andrews looked splendid as the Chariots of Fire Beach Race got under way. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
22 best pictures as 1,000 runners recreate Chariots of Fire opening scene in St…
Cateran Yomp walkers
24-hour Cateran Yomp trek sees record-breaking participants in 2023
Reece Rodger and his partner, Paula Airzee
Reece Rodger: Partner thanks public for support as funeral details confirmed
A sign for SRUC Elmwood campus.
Elmwood golf course and student residence in Fife facing closure due to 'significant deficit'
Missing Kirkcaldy man Alexander 'Sandy' Clarke
Fresh appeal to trace Kirkcaldy man 10 years after disappearance
Post Thumbnail
Fife OAP attacked wife after quizzing her about new tattoo
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Marion Todd author interview Picture shows; Marion Todd. na. Supplied by Kathryn Shepherd Date; Unknown
'Don't change the killer halfway through': Fife crime novelist Marion Todd reveals 'weird' writing…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]