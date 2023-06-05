Anger at ‘snowflake’ councillors who ordered removal of ‘gaudy’ Pittenweem witch mural

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Councillors who ordered the removal of a Fife pub’s “gaudy and inaccurate” witch mural have been branded pathetic snowflakes.

The brightly coloured painting has adorned the gable wall of the Larachmohr Tavern in Pittenweem since last Halloween.

It’s a nod to the village’s association with witches, with 28 local women accused, tried and executed in the 1700s.

However, Fife Council planners said the warty, hook-nosed figure was based on “historically inaccurate false narratives.”

And they ruled the bright colours were out of keeping with the muted tones of the East Neuk village’s conservation area.

Pub owner Allan Aday has now been told to take the mural down.

Weem Witch author Lenny Low, who ran witch tours in Pittenweem for many years, is astonished by the “bombshell” ruling.

He said: “To the snowflakes out there, it’s pathetic. I can’t believe you’re actually saying that.”

Pittenweem could become Fife’s Salem

Lenny’s 2006 book tells the horrifying story of the 18th century witch-hunt and he is passionate about publicising the village history.

He said: “I think the mural is fantastic and I absolutely endorse it.

“It’s about time somebody was milking the place for the tourism it deserves.”

The 55-year-old has long believed Pittenweem could become Fife’s version of Salem, the American town famous for its 1692 witch trials.

“They’ve made millions out of it and this mural could have been the start of something,” he said.

“The poor guy should be praised for what he’s done. He deserves credit and applause, not criticism.

“It’s a cartoon, Wizard of Oz-style witch but it draws attention to what went on.

“Whoever has taken offence, come on!”

13 letters of objection to Pittenweem witch mural

Mr Aday has declined to comment on the furore but hundreds of people have taken to social media in support of the controversial mural.

And a petition entitled Save The Larachmhor Tavern’s Witch has been set up online.

However, the painting has upset some locals.

Fife Council’s planning service received 13 letters of objection, with complaints over the subject matter, the colours, size and style of the image.

The community council also objected and Pittenweem Lib Dem councillor Fiona Corps said: “It’s making a mockery of the village’s history,”

And fellow Lib Dem Sean Dillon added: “The mural depicts a stereotypical witch with warts and all, which inaccurately depicts women who were tried and executed for supposedly practising “witchcraft”.”

‘Nothing to do with being woke’

Mr Dillon added: “I certainly don’t think I’m a snowflake.

“It’s nothing to do with being woke. It’s just not a very fitting piece of artwork.

“Regarding tourism, we could have something that commemorates the women who were killed but I’m not sure a garish mural is the most appropriate way to do it.”

The councillor said most of the people commenting in support of the painting were not local.

“They don’t need to see it every day,” he said.

“I went for a walk in Pittenweem at the weekend and most people were saying thank goodness.

“It was a unanimous decision by the planning committee.

“And if the proprietor of the Larachmhor Tavern wants to keep it he can go to the review body.”