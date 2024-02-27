Bid to remove Pittenweem witch mural on hold as work hailed ‘an act of genius’

The controversial Pittenweem witch mural has been hailed “an act of genius” as efforts to remove it are appealed.

Fife author Leonard Low is attempting to quash Fife Council’s enforcement notice against pub owner Allan Adey.

The landlord has been ordered to restore the gable wall of the Larachmhor to its original condition after complaints the enormous artwork is “gaudy and inaccurate”.

And failure to do so could result in court action and a fine of up to £20,000.

Mr Low, who has written about the Pittenweem witch trials, previously branded councillors “pathetic snowflakes” after they refused planning permission for the mural.

And he now says it would make a “superb gateway” to a museum he is planning in the pub grounds.

The colourful picture shows a cartoon witch with a hooked nose and warts on her face.

However, it has divided opinion in the East Neuk village.

‘Mural represents town’s history’

Some people like it and want it to stay.

But others say it is offensive to the 16th century local women who were persecuted and killed.

And it has been described as making a mockery of Pittenweem’s history.

It is also within the conservation area and opposite the historic harbour.

The Scottish Government’s planning appeals division says only the person named on the enforcement notice can appeal.

And the case is now on hold until they clarify Mr Low’s involvement.

However, in his submission, the author says: “The mural represents the history the town has.”

Five witch trials saw 18 women murdered.

And the author adds: “Having the guile to commission this work in a village famous for its arts’ festival, was nothing short of an act of genius…”

Enforcement gives six months to remove Pittenweem witch mural

Mr Low continues: “I beg the committee to see further than the Larachmhor owners’ neglect to obtain planning permission for the mural.

“By their mistake, they have contributed to the draw of tourism which benefits all the many guest houses and what remains of shops.”

In response, case officer Christine Brown says: “Only the person named on the enforcement notice can lodge an appeal.

“As your name is not mentioned on the notice, you would not be able to appeal.”

Mr Adey has six months from March 15 to remove the mural, unless he chooses to appeal himself.