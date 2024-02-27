Bid to remove Pittenweem witch mural on hold as work hailed ‘an act of genius’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Bid to remove Pittenweem witch mural on hold as work hailed ‘an act of genius’

Weem Witch author Leonard Low is attempting to quash an enforcement notice served by Fife Council on February 6.

By Claire Warrender
The mural on the side of the Larachmhor Tavern in Pittenweem.
A ' witch' mural on the side of the Larachmhor Tavern in Pittenweem has caused a stooshie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The controversial Pittenweem witch mural has been hailed “an act of genius” as efforts to remove it are appealed.

Fife author Leonard Low is attempting to quash Fife Council’s enforcement notice against pub owner Allan Adey.

Author Leonard Low is attempting to appeal the Pittenweem witch mural  enforcement notice . Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The landlord has been ordered to restore the gable wall of the Larachmhor to its original condition after complaints the enormous artwork is “gaudy and inaccurate”.

And failure to do so could result in court action and a fine of up to £20,000.

Mr Low, who has written about the Pittenweem witch trials, previously branded councillors “pathetic snowflakes” after they refused planning permission for the mural.

And he now says it would make a “superb gateway” to a museum he is planning in the pub grounds.

The colourful picture shows a cartoon witch with a hooked nose and warts on her face.

However, it has divided opinion in the East Neuk village.

‘Mural represents town’s history’

Some people like it and want it to stay.

But others say it is offensive to the 16th century local women who were persecuted and killed.

And it has been described as making a mockery of Pittenweem’s history.

The historic Pittenweem Harbour building can be seen in the background.
The historic Pittenweem Harbour building can be seen in the background. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

It is also within the conservation area and opposite the historic harbour.

The Scottish Government’s planning appeals division says only the person named on the enforcement notice can appeal.

And the case is now on hold until they clarify Mr Low’s involvement.

However, in his submission, the author says: “The mural represents the history the town has.”

Five witch trials saw 18 women murdered.

And the author adds: “Having the guile to commission this work in a village famous for its arts’ festival, was nothing short of an act of genius…”

Enforcement gives six months to remove Pittenweem witch mural

Mr Low continues: “I beg the committee to see further than the Larachmhor owners’ neglect to obtain planning permission for the mural.

“By their mistake, they have contributed to the draw of tourism which benefits all the many guest houses and what remains of shops.”

In response, case officer Christine Brown says: “Only the person named on the enforcement notice can lodge an appeal.

“As your name is not mentioned on the notice, you would not be able to appeal.”

Mr Adey has six months from March 15 to remove the mural, unless he chooses to appeal himself.

Conversation