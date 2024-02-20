Enforcement notice served on Pittenweem pub landlord over ‘gaudy and inaccurate’ witch mural

Fife Council is taking action against a Fife pub landlord for flouting an order to remove a “gaudy and inaccurate” witch mural outside his premises.

Allan Adey has been served an enforcement notice telling him to restore the gable wall in Pittenweem to its original condition.

The painting, showing a witch with a hooked nose and warts, must be gone by September, unless Mr Adey appeals.

And failure to comply could result in court action and a fine of up to £20,000.

Mr Adey was refused retrospective planning permission in June for the huge painting at the Larachmhor Tavern, opposite the harbour.

Council planners said it is “based on historically inaccurate false narratives perpetuated by popular media”.

The enforcement notice is welcomed by campaigners calling for a pardon for women accused of witchcraft between 1563 and 1736.

Why is the Pittenweem witch mural controversial?

Pittenweem is associated with witches, with one woman killed and several others imprisoned after being accused of witchcraft in 1705.

And many people in the East Neuk village objected to the mural, saying it makes a mockery of their history.

Other complaints included the subject matter, design, size and style of the image, and the colours used.

The fact it was opposite Pittenweem’s historic harbour and within the conservation area was also of concern.

Lib Dem councillor Sean Dillon said at the time: “The mural depicts a stereotypical witch with warts and all, which inaccurately depicts women who were tried and executed for supposedly practising “witchcraft”.”

And Zoe Venditozzi, co-founder of the Witches of Scotland campaign, also objected.

She said: Is it not about time we moved beyond the trope of the old crone with the warty nose?

“The fact it has stayed up for so long and nobody seems to care shows we don’t have parity as women and that’s appalling.”

What happens next?

Fife Council lead planning officer Chris Smith confirmed an enforcement notice has been served.

And he said Mr Adey has until March 15 to appeal it.

If he doesn’t, he then has six months from that date to “remove the mural and restore the gable to its pre-painted condition”.

He added: “If an appeal is lodged then the enforcement process is paused until such time as the appeal is determined.”

If the appeal fails and the witch is still not removed, Fife Council can do it and bill the landlord.