Enforcement notice served on Pittenweem pub landlord over ‘gaudy and inaccurate’ witch mural

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Enforcement notice served on Pittenweem pub landlord over ‘gaudy and inaccurate’ witch mural

The huge painting is still on the wall of the Larachmhor Tavern eight months after planning permission was refused.

By Claire Warrender
The mural on the side of the Larachmhor Tavern in Pittenweem.
A ' witch' mural on the side of the Larachmhor Tavern in Pittenweem has caused a stooshie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Fife Council is taking action against a Fife pub landlord for flouting an order to remove a “gaudy and inaccurate” witch mural outside his premises.

Allan Adey has been served an enforcement notice telling him to restore the gable wall in Pittenweem to its original condition.

The painting, showing a witch with a hooked nose and warts, must be gone by September, unless Mr Adey appeals.

The historic Pittenweem Harbour building can be seen in the background.
The historic Pittenweem Harbour building can be seen in the background. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

And failure to comply could result in court action and a fine of up to £20,000.

Mr Adey was refused retrospective planning permission in June for the huge painting at the Larachmhor Tavern, opposite the harbour.

Council planners said it is “based on historically inaccurate false narratives perpetuated by popular media”.

The enforcement notice is welcomed by campaigners calling for a pardon for women accused of witchcraft between 1563 and 1736.

Why is the Pittenweem witch mural controversial?

Pittenweem is associated with witches, with one woman killed and several others imprisoned after being accused of witchcraft in 1705.

And many people in the East Neuk village objected to the mural, saying it makes a mockery of their history.

Zoe Venditozzi, of the Witches of Scotland Campaign, criticised the Pittenweem mural.

Other complaints included the subject matter, design, size and style of the image, and the colours used.

The fact it was opposite Pittenweem’s historic harbour and within the conservation area was also of concern.

Lib Dem councillor Sean Dillon said at the time: “The mural depicts a stereotypical witch with warts and all, which inaccurately depicts women who were tried and executed for supposedly practising “witchcraft”.”

And Zoe Venditozzi, co-founder of the Witches of Scotland campaign, also objected.

She said:  Is it not about time we moved beyond the trope of the old crone with the warty nose?

“The fact it has stayed up for so long and nobody seems to care shows we don’t have parity as women and that’s appalling.”

What happens next?

Fife Council lead planning officer Chris Smith confirmed an enforcement notice has been served.

And he said Mr Adey has until March 15 to appeal it.

If he doesn’t, he then has six months from that date to “remove the mural and restore the gable to its pre-painted condition”.

He added: “If an appeal is lodged then the enforcement process is paused until such time as the appeal is determined.”

If the appeal fails and the witch is still not removed, Fife Council can do it and bill the landlord.

More from Fife

To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Abusive carer Picture shows; Liam Stark. Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 20/02/2024
‘Disgusting’ Fife carer who assaulted elderly resident and took degrading videos avoids jail
The Proclaimers, right, have supported mental health awareness charity Tartan Talkers following the death of Callam Coyle, left.
Mum of Fife teen hails Proclaimers for backing charity hub set up after son’s…
Crash between Motorhome and car on Wellesley Road in Buckhaven, Fife
Two taken to hospital after motorhome collision in Fife coastal town
Woman sitting on the sofa with her head in her hands. She is a victim of online fraud.
Raising awareness of harm for the people of Fife
Boat Brae in Newport.
Newport waterfront bar and restaurant shuts with immediate effect
2
Fife Council tax rises
Fife council tax freeze and range of investments proposed as budget day looms
Police at the back of the old Bank of Scotland on Kirkcaldy High Street
Two men arrested over alleged drug offences after police raid former Kirkcaldy bank
How the new St Andrews harbour hub would look if viewed from the east.
Modern hub with cafe, toilets and shower planned for St Andrews medieval harbour
Tay Road Bridge contraflow in 2023.
Some vehicles will be unable to cross Tay Road Bridge as contraflow and 30mph…
Darren Taylor. Image: Facebook
Abusive Fife boyfriend's 'boiling sugar water' threat during year of terror

Conversation