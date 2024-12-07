Angus ‘super-pylon’ campaigners face wall of silence in ‘frustrated’ Angus Council chamber

Communities fighting a planned line of ‘super-pylons’ through Angus have taken an impassioned plea for support to the area’s council chamber – but been met with silence.

A petition to save Lochty Woods was presented to the area’s scrutiny committee this week.

It is one of the areas which has found itself in the planned path of SSEN’s Kintore to Tealing 400kV overhead line route.

Campaigner Fiona Troughton said changes to the scheme shocked locals around Fern when the possible route was tweaked earlier this year.

SSEN said the alterations north of Forfar were made in response to community concerns.

But communities along the 70-mile corridor believe the 60-metre tall pylons will devastate the environment.

They have warned of plummeting property values and the impact on agriculture.

Residents seek ‘reassurance’ from council

Lochty Woods campaigner Fiona Troughton addressed the scrutiny committee in Forfar.

It is the first time councillors have been presented with a petition relating to the SSEN proposal.

She said: “I have lived and volunteered in Angus for 30 years. “I’m impressed by much of what Angus Council does.”

And she told councillors that people living along the planned pylon corridor were seeking reassurance from the authority.

“Your strategic plan is impressive,” added Mrs Troughton.

“You specifically state you want to enhance and restore Angus biodiversity, with an aim of 100% by 2027/28.”

Locals fear the impact on red-list species including red squirrel, fieldfare and skylark.

“You say you will engage with your communities,” said Mrs Troughton.

“We look to you all now to work with us, look after us, communicate with us and help us through what is a very testing time for the communities living in the corridor of these overhead lines.

She added: “We love where we live and we need your help.

“We hope to work with you as you put your people first in your deliberations in 2025.”

Why are Angus Council’s hands tied on the 400kV OHL issue?

But Mrs Troughton was warned by elected members they cannot air a view at this stage.

Members agreed to note the petition but take no further action.

The SSEN proposals are at pre-application stage and the Scottish Government’s energy consents unit will decide the scheme.

Angus Council will be consulted further down the line – but for now councillors are not allowed to air their views.

Montrose councillor Kenny Braes said: “It’s really frustrating in a case like this not being able to comment on the proposals.

“I’d also comment on how limited Angus Council is in all this on what decisions we can make and can’t make.

Committee chairman Craig Fotheringham said: “It’s very difficult.

“I know that’s probably not what you wanted to hear but unfortunately our hands are tied.”