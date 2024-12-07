Angus ‘super-pylon’ campaigners face wall of silence in ‘frustrated’ Angus Council chamber

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus ‘super-pylon’ campaigners face wall of silence in ‘frustrated’ Angus Council chamber

Councillors say their hands are tied over airing a view on the planned SSEN 400kV overhead line which will run right through the county.

By Graham Brown
Communities along the possible pylon route continue to fight the SSEN plan. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Communities fighting a planned line of ‘super-pylons’ through Angus have taken an impassioned plea for support to the area’s council chamber – but been met with silence.

A petition to save Lochty Woods was presented to the area’s scrutiny committee this week.

It is one of the areas which has found itself in the planned path of SSEN’s Kintore to Tealing 400kV overhead line route.

Campaigner Fiona Troughton said changes to the scheme shocked locals around Fern when the possible route was tweaked earlier this year.

Lochty woodland north of Forfar.
Councillors considered a petition from the Lochty campaigners. Image: Fiona Troughton

SSEN said the alterations north of Forfar were made in response to community concerns.

But communities along the 70-mile corridor believe the 60-metre tall pylons will devastate the environment.

They have warned of plummeting property values and the impact on agriculture.

Residents seek ‘reassurance’ from council

Lochty Woods campaigner Fiona Troughton addressed the scrutiny committee in Forfar.

It is the first time councillors have been presented with a petition relating to the SSEN proposal.

She said: “I have lived and volunteered in Angus for 30 years. “I’m impressed by much of what Angus Council does.”

And she told councillors that people living along the planned pylon corridor were seeking reassurance from the authority.

SSEN pylon corridor for 400kV overhead line scheme.
The planned pylon route through Angus to a sub-station at Tealing. Image: SSEN

“Your strategic plan is impressive,” added Mrs Troughton.

“You specifically state you want to enhance and restore Angus biodiversity, with an aim of 100% by 2027/28.”

Locals fear the impact on red-list species including red squirrel, fieldfare and skylark.

“You say you will engage with your communities,” said Mrs Troughton.

“We look to you all now to work with us, look after us, communicate with us and help us through what is a very testing time for the communities living in the corridor of these overhead lines.

She added: “We love where we live and we need your help.

“We hope to work with you as you put your people first in your deliberations in 2025.”

Why are Angus Council’s hands tied on the 400kV OHL issue?

But Mrs Troughton was warned by elected members they cannot air a view at this stage.

Members agreed to note the petition but take no further action.

The SSEN proposals are at pre-application stage and the Scottish Government’s energy consents unit will decide the scheme.

Angus Council will be consulted further down the line – but for now councillors are not allowed to air their views.

Montrose councillor Kenny Braes said: “It’s really frustrating in a case like this not being able to comment on the proposals.

“I’d also comment on how limited Angus Council is in all this on what decisions we can make and can’t make.

Committee chairman Craig Fotheringham said: “It’s very difficult.

“I know that’s probably not what you wanted to hear but unfortunately our hands are tied.”

Conversation