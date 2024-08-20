SSEN tweak ‘super-pylon’ route through Angus in response to community concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SSEN tweak ‘super-pylon’ route through Angus in response to community concerns

A new round of local consultation on the Kintore to Tealing 400kV overhead line project will begin in a month.

By Graham Brown
walkers silhouetted against sky with electricity pylons behind.
Local communities fear the impact of the planned 400kV OHL. Image: PA

Power giant SSEN has revealed plans to re-route a line of ‘super-pylons’ carrying a 400kV line through Angus on its way to a new substation north of Dundee.

Changes to the Kintore to Tealing OHL project have been revealed in the latest stage of the controversial scheme which is part of a £20bn plan to turn Scotland into a clean energy ‘powerhouse’.

And those include a move to alter the pylon route to take it further away from homes north of Forfar.

Angus campaigners fighting SSEN 400kV OHL plan.
Members of the Angus Pylon Action Group are against pylons being constructed near their homes. Image: Paul Reid.

SSEN highlighted the planned change as it released a report on public consultation which took place earlier this year.

Almost 2,000 people attended 10 engagement events. There were more than 1,600 pieces of written feedback submitted.

Many who attended were members of local action groups from along the length of the planned 70-mile route.

They fear the impact of pylons which will average almost 60 metres in height. And opponents say the plan is pitting community against community.

In May, campaigners joined forces in a Holyrood protest against the plans.

What are the latest Angus changes to the pylon route?

SSEN say the corridor between Tannadice and Careston will be widened.

It will take the OHL further away from rural properties, woodland and areas at higher
risk of flooding.

They say it is the “more technically preferable option as it needs the fewest number of angle towers”.

SSEN add: “Angle towers are considered to have a greater visual impact when compared to line towers; they are also more expensive and complex to construct and maintain.”

At Justinhaugh, north of Forfar, the plan is now to widen the options for crossing the River South Esk.

Justinhaugh on the River South Esk
The River South Esk at Justinhaugh flooded during Storm Babet. Image: Supplied

And there is a planned tweak to the southern end of the overhead line where it will feed into a major new substation near Tealing.

It follows changes made to the planned route around Forfar in late 2023 in response to community concerns.

What is the next stage?

Senior development manager Calum Grant said the project has already involved one of the biggest public consultations Scotland has seen.

“The feedback and local insight that we’ve received so far has been invaluable and has already led to major changes being made to our plans,” he said.

He urged locals to take part in the next round of consultation.

Events are being held on:

  • September 23 – Tealing Village Hall, Tealing
  • September 24 – Royal Hotel, Forfar
  • September 25 – Memus Hall, MemusFirfar
  • September 26 – Brechin City Hall, Brechin
  • September 30 – Menmuir Hall, Menmuir

Other consultation events for Mearns and north east communities include Drumlithie (October 7), Stonehaven (October 8) and Laurencekirk (October 9).

All will take place from 2pm to 7pm.

“We would encourage anyone who has an interest in the Kintore to Tealing project to come along to these events to provide their feedback, which will be carefully considered as we continue to refine our plans,” said Mr Grant.

