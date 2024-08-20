SSEN tweak ‘super-pylon’ route through Angus in response to community concerns

Power giant SSEN has revealed plans to re-route a line of ‘super-pylons’ carrying a 400kV line through Angus on its way to a new substation north of Dundee.

Changes to the Kintore to Tealing OHL project have been revealed in the latest stage of the controversial scheme which is part of a £20bn plan to turn Scotland into a clean energy ‘powerhouse’.

And those include a move to alter the pylon route to take it further away from homes north of Forfar.

SSEN highlighted the planned change as it released a report on public consultation which took place earlier this year.

Almost 2,000 people attended 10 engagement events. There were more than 1,600 pieces of written feedback submitted.

Many who attended were members of local action groups from along the length of the planned 70-mile route.

They fear the impact of pylons which will average almost 60 metres in height. And opponents say the plan is pitting community against community.

In May, campaigners joined forces in a Holyrood protest against the plans.

What are the latest Angus changes to the pylon route?

SSEN say the corridor between Tannadice and Careston will be widened.

It will take the OHL further away from rural properties, woodland and areas at higher

risk of flooding.

They say it is the “more technically preferable option as it needs the fewest number of angle towers”.

SSEN add: “Angle towers are considered to have a greater visual impact when compared to line towers; they are also more expensive and complex to construct and maintain.”

At Justinhaugh, north of Forfar, the plan is now to widen the options for crossing the River South Esk.

And there is a planned tweak to the southern end of the overhead line where it will feed into a major new substation near Tealing.

It follows changes made to the planned route around Forfar in late 2023 in response to community concerns.

What is the next stage?

Senior development manager Calum Grant said the project has already involved one of the biggest public consultations Scotland has seen.

“The feedback and local insight that we’ve received so far has been invaluable and has already led to major changes being made to our plans,” he said.

He urged locals to take part in the next round of consultation.

Events are being held on:

September 23 – Tealing Village Hall, Tealing

September 24 – Royal Hotel, Forfar

September 25 – Memus Hall, MemusFirfar

September 26 – Brechin City Hall, Brechin

September 30 – Menmuir Hall, Menmuir

Other consultation events for Mearns and north east communities include Drumlithie (October 7), Stonehaven (October 8) and Laurencekirk (October 9).

All will take place from 2pm to 7pm.

“We would encourage anyone who has an interest in the Kintore to Tealing project to come along to these events to provide their feedback, which will be carefully considered as we continue to refine our plans,” said Mr Grant.