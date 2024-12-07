Auchterarder Golf Club first lady celebrates 100th birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Auchterarder Golf Club first lady celebrates 100th birthday

Auchterarder centenarian Jenny White served three stints as ladies captain and threw herself into the life of her home town

By Morag Lindsay
Jenny White seated in armchair holding birthday card
Auchterarder Golf Club legend Jenny White is celebrating a big birthday. Image: DC Thomson.

An Auchterarder VIP enjoyed a full house on Friday as she celebrated her 100th birthday.

Jenny White marked the special occasion at her home with a party for her many friends and family.

It was standing room only as guests joined the throng toasting Mrs White’s continued good health.

Many knew her from her long association with Auchterarder golf club.

The mother-of-two was ladies captain three times over a period of almost half a century.

Others knew her from her involvement with other groups in the town where she has lived for all 100 of her years.

Jenny White seated in armchair flanked by her two sons
Auchterarder birthday girl Jenny White with her sons Ian and Donald. Image: DC Thomson.

Her sons Donald and Ian said they were grateful to the many good friends and neighbours who helped to celebrate her big day.

Golf ‘compulsory’ when Jenny married into White family

Auchterarder born and bred, Mrs White went to school in the town, then on to Perth Academy.

She joined the Inland Revenue after school, working there until her marriage in 1953.

Her husband Lorne White was also from Auchterarder.

His family had a textile mill in the town, and Mrs White worked there for a time as book-keeper and company secretary.

Jenny White smiling as she reads birthday card
Jenny White enjoys one of her 100th birthday cards at her home in Auchterarder. Image: DC Thomson.

The couple shared a love of sport, including tennis and badminton.

But it was on and off the golf course that she really made her mark.

“Golf was compulsory if you were joining the White family,” laughed Donald.

Mrs White was a member at Auchterarder Golf Club, captaining the ladies section three times between 1957 and the 2000s.

Golf course, with hills around Auchterarder in distance
Golf is synonymous with Auchterarder – and compulsory in the White family. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

She is also a past captain of Dunbracken ladies club at Gleneagles.

And away from the golf course, she threw herself into many of Auchterarder’s clubs and societies, including the church and guild.

Guests shared Jenny’s love of the game

The visitors on Friday included Deputy Lord Lieutenant Jimmy Denholm, who presented Mrs White with a birthday card on behalf of the King and Queen.

Auchterarder’s newest councillor Alan Watt was also there to hand over a bouquet of flowers on behalf of Perth and Kinross Council.

Jenny White seated in armchair flanked by Jimmy Denholm and Alan Watt with cards and flowers
Deputy Lord Lieutenant Jimmy Denholm and local councillor Alan Watt were among the guests at Jenny White’s birthday party. Image: DC Thomson.

It was a special occasion for Mr Watt, who was only elected to the council at the end of September. 

He is also a former captain of Auchterarder golf club.

And he has known Mrs White since he was a boy and they lived in the same street.

He joked that this was one of the rare occasions when the two dedicated golfers were delighted to see 100 on the score sheet.

