Auchterarder Golf Club first lady celebrates 100th birthday

An Auchterarder VIP enjoyed a full house on Friday as she celebrated her 100th birthday.

Jenny White marked the special occasion at her home with a party for her many friends and family.

It was standing room only as guests joined the throng toasting Mrs White’s continued good health.

Many knew her from her long association with Auchterarder golf club.

The mother-of-two was ladies captain three times over a period of almost half a century.

Others knew her from her involvement with other groups in the town where she has lived for all 100 of her years.

Her sons Donald and Ian said they were grateful to the many good friends and neighbours who helped to celebrate her big day.

Golf ‘compulsory’ when Jenny married into White family

Auchterarder born and bred, Mrs White went to school in the town, then on to Perth Academy.

She joined the Inland Revenue after school, working there until her marriage in 1953.

Her husband Lorne White was also from Auchterarder.

His family had a textile mill in the town, and Mrs White worked there for a time as book-keeper and company secretary.

The couple shared a love of sport, including tennis and badminton.

But it was on and off the golf course that she really made her mark.

“Golf was compulsory if you were joining the White family,” laughed Donald.

Mrs White was a member at Auchterarder Golf Club, captaining the ladies section three times between 1957 and the 2000s.

She is also a past captain of Dunbracken ladies club at Gleneagles.

And away from the golf course, she threw herself into many of Auchterarder’s clubs and societies, including the church and guild.

Guests shared Jenny’s love of the game

The visitors on Friday included Deputy Lord Lieutenant Jimmy Denholm, who presented Mrs White with a birthday card on behalf of the King and Queen.

Auchterarder’s newest councillor Alan Watt was also there to hand over a bouquet of flowers on behalf of Perth and Kinross Council.

It was a special occasion for Mr Watt, who was only elected to the council at the end of September.

He is also a former captain of Auchterarder golf club.

And he has known Mrs White since he was a boy and they lived in the same street.

He joked that this was one of the rare occasions when the two dedicated golfers were delighted to see 100 on the score sheet.