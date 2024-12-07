Auchterarder holiday park set for refusal despite pledge to fund community bus service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Auchterarder holiday park set for refusal despite pledge to fund community bus service

Developers say they'll pay for the Auchterarder community bus service to run two days a week.

By Morag Lindsay
Auchterarder bus outside St Margaret's Hospital
A holiday park developer says they'll pay for the Auchterarder community bus to run two days a week. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Plans to build a new holiday park near Auchterarder look set to be rejected, despite 55 letters of support from locals.

The developer Anchorus Ltd wants to erect 68 cabins on farmland off the A823 road near Gleneagles Hotel.

And it has pledged to part-fund the Auchterarder community bus service, as well as a new shuttle bus between the town and the hotel.

The community bus group is among the supporters of the project.

It says Anchorus has agreed to fund two days bus travel every week until 2028, helping to tackle social isolation in Auchterarder.

Map showing site of proposed holiday park between Auchterarder and Gleneagles Hotel

But council planners say the site isn’t suitable for a holiday park.

They are recommending Perth and Kinross councillors refuse permission next week, saying: “There is no reasonable justification for the development in this location.”

New shuttle bus would link Auchterarder and Gleneagles

A supporting statement, submitted to the council by the applicant, gives more details of the deal it has struck a deal with the Auchterarder Community Bus Group.

The service, operated by Auchterarder firm Docherty’s Midland Coaches, had to reduce its timetable due to funding cuts in 2023.

Auchterarder community bus passengers protest outside St Margaret's Hospital in the town.
Auchterarder locals staged a protest when the community bus service was cut. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The statement says: “This affected local residents’ ability to access local services, such as St Margaret’s Hospital, Aytoun Hall, and the Co-op, and generally access around the town.

“The funding provided by the applicant demonstrates a commitment to support mobility in the local community in accessing these services.”

The document also sets out plans for a new free shuttle bus, also operated by Docherty’s, which would connect the site to Auchterarder, Gleneagles train station and the hotel itself.

Gleneagles Hotel exterior
Gleneagles Hotel is a major employer for Auchterarder. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“It is hoped that this will minimise car journeys by guests and staff of the application site,” it says.

“It will also be available for use by local residents, therefore providing a new
local public transport service.”

Will this be third time lucky for developer?

The proposed holiday park would feature 68 timber cabins, with a manager’s residence, reception hub and EV charging points.

It is the third attempt to build on the site, half a mile to the west of Auchterarder.

Architect drawing of modern public building
How the holiday park ‘hub’ might look. Image: Perth and Kinross Council/Graham+Sibbald.

A previous plan, for 122 lodges, was withdrawn in 2021.

This one attracted 55 comments in support, a 47-signature petition and two objections.

It will be considered by Perth and Kinross Council’s planning and placemaking committee on Wednesday December 11.

Conversation