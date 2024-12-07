Auchterarder holiday park set for refusal despite pledge to fund community bus service

Plans to build a new holiday park near Auchterarder look set to be rejected, despite 55 letters of support from locals.

The developer Anchorus Ltd wants to erect 68 cabins on farmland off the A823 road near Gleneagles Hotel.

And it has pledged to part-fund the Auchterarder community bus service, as well as a new shuttle bus between the town and the hotel.

The community bus group is among the supporters of the project.

It says Anchorus has agreed to fund two days bus travel every week until 2028, helping to tackle social isolation in Auchterarder.

But council planners say the site isn’t suitable for a holiday park.

They are recommending Perth and Kinross councillors refuse permission next week, saying: “There is no reasonable justification for the development in this location.”

New shuttle bus would link Auchterarder and Gleneagles

A supporting statement, submitted to the council by the applicant, gives more details of the deal it has struck a deal with the Auchterarder Community Bus Group.

The service, operated by Auchterarder firm Docherty’s Midland Coaches, had to reduce its timetable due to funding cuts in 2023.

The statement says: “This affected local residents’ ability to access local services, such as St Margaret’s Hospital, Aytoun Hall, and the Co-op, and generally access around the town.

“The funding provided by the applicant demonstrates a commitment to support mobility in the local community in accessing these services.”

The document also sets out plans for a new free shuttle bus, also operated by Docherty’s, which would connect the site to Auchterarder, Gleneagles train station and the hotel itself.

“It is hoped that this will minimise car journeys by guests and staff of the application site,” it says.

“It will also be available for use by local residents, therefore providing a new

local public transport service.”

Will this be third time lucky for developer?

The proposed holiday park would feature 68 timber cabins, with a manager’s residence, reception hub and EV charging points.

It is the third attempt to build on the site, half a mile to the west of Auchterarder.

A previous plan, for 122 lodges, was withdrawn in 2021.

This one attracted 55 comments in support, a 47-signature petition and two objections.

It will be considered by Perth and Kinross Council’s planning and placemaking committee on Wednesday December 11.