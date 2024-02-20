Anger in Alyth as ‘poisoned’ cherry blossom tree removed without warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Anger in Alyth as ‘poisoned’ cherry blossom tree removed without warning

"It's one of the favourite things about where I live."

By Chloe Burrell
Cherry blossom tree in Alyth before and after removal.
The popular cherry blossom tree has now been removed. Image: Katrina Robertson

The removal of a cherry blossom tree on a residential street in Alyth has sparked anger in the community.

The tree on Parkside Road was cut down on Tuesday morning without warning.

It is believed Perth and Kinross Council decided to have the tree cut down due to it being “vandalised”.

Local resident Sarah Tripney told The Courier that the tree is “one of the only things that keeps this street looking nice”.

The 25-year-old, who has lived in Alyth for 18 years, said: “I have one outside my house, slightly up the road from this, and it’s one of the favourite things about where I live.

Cut down cherry blossom tree in Alyth.
Workers cutting down the tree. Image: Sarah Tripney

“I’m sure it’s the same for many of us. They’re both cherry blossoms.

“My initial worry was if the one outside mine would be affected as well.”

Cherry blossom tree removed from Alyth street

The Courier has seen an email, sent from the council to Sarah, indicating that a contractor had found holes bored into the tree.

It had been “poisoned”, the letter said.

In light of this, it added: “In the interest of public safety, we had no other option than to remove the tree.”

It also confirmed that it has no plan to remove any other trees on the street and that this one was removed “purely due to an act of vandalism”.

Cherry blossom tree in Alyth.
The tree before it was removed. Image: Sarah Tripney

Sarah continued: “I have asked for evidence because it’s surrounding my house – someone would have seen that happening.

“Unless it’s been done in the middle of the night, but even then, someone would have heard something.

“For being poisoned, it’s looked in very good shape! Certainly didn’t look like it was dying.”

Perth and Kinross Council has been approached for comment.

More from Perth & Kinross

Karen Dunbar
Comedy icon Karen Dunbar to bring latest tour to Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Murder trial Picture shows; Rafal Lyko, left, was murdered by Darren Owen. Police Scotland. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; 20/02/2024
Gang member found guilty of murdering Perthshire mechanic in cold-blooded shooting
Ewan McGregor as Obi Wan Kenobi.
EXCLUSIVE: Council probe into bedroom at Ewan McGregor's £2m Perthshire mansion
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Perth Prison xbox Picture shows; Liam Richardson. Unknown. Supplied by Supplied Date; Unknown
Gleneagles raider had Xbox in cell connected to 'HMP Perth' Wi-Fi network
Woman arrested after assault at Horn Milk Bar Perth
Woman, 42, charged after assault at The Horn Milk Bar near Perth
Jill Fyffe.
Perth drink-drive suspect blamed low blood sugar for attack on 'screaming' 80-year-old woman
Alistair Huddleston and flooded fields on the proposed housing site in Blairgowrie.
Blairgowrie residents want 171-home Persimmon plan refused over flood risk
Hamdani Motors at Tulloch Works
Perth mechanic claims council 'snubbed' offer to buy land to stop fireraisers
People watching the Enchanted Forest light show with their hands in the air against a green forest background
Enchanted Forest funding helps baby loss charity gift memory boxes to bereaved parents
Geoff Brown is in talks with a prospective buyer for St Johnstone.
St Johnstone deep in takeover talks with US buyer

Conversation