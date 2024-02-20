Anger in Alyth as ‘poisoned’ cherry blossom tree removed without warning

The removal of a cherry blossom tree on a residential street in Alyth has sparked anger in the community.

The tree on Parkside Road was cut down on Tuesday morning without warning.

It is believed Perth and Kinross Council decided to have the tree cut down due to it being “vandalised”.

Local resident Sarah Tripney told The Courier that the tree is “one of the only things that keeps this street looking nice”.

The 25-year-old, who has lived in Alyth for 18 years, said: “I have one outside my house, slightly up the road from this, and it’s one of the favourite things about where I live.

“I’m sure it’s the same for many of us. They’re both cherry blossoms.

“My initial worry was if the one outside mine would be affected as well.”

Cherry blossom tree removed from Alyth street

The Courier has seen an email, sent from the council to Sarah, indicating that a contractor had found holes bored into the tree.

It had been “poisoned”, the letter said.

In light of this, it added: “In the interest of public safety, we had no other option than to remove the tree.”

It also confirmed that it has no plan to remove any other trees on the street and that this one was removed “purely due to an act of vandalism”.

Sarah continued: “I have asked for evidence because it’s surrounding my house – someone would have seen that happening.

“Unless it’s been done in the middle of the night, but even then, someone would have heard something.

“For being poisoned, it’s looked in very good shape! Certainly didn’t look like it was dying.”

Perth and Kinross Council has been approached for comment.