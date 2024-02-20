Comedy icon Karen Dunbar to bring latest tour to Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire

Scottish comedy icon Karen Dunbar will bring her latest tour to venues across Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire.

The Chewin’ the Fat star, famous for playing characters such as the lonely shopkeeper, and Betty, the inappropriate pensioner, will tour venues in April in An Audience with Karen Dunbar.

Dunbar also starred in her own programme, The Karen Dunbar Show, between 2003 and 2006.

Chewin’ the Fat was the birthplace of Still Game’s Jack and Victor, played by Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill.

It graced TV screens between 2002 and 2019 over nine seasons.

Her most recent work includes appearances on the stage show version of Calendar Girls.

Her latest shows follow a tour in September 2023, An Evening with Karen Dunbar.

Eight dates have been announced for Courier Country:

Montrose: April 11 (7pm) – Hillside Hall

Blairgowrie: April 12 (6pm) – Town Hall

Dunfermline: April 12 (9pm) – Baldridge Burn Centre

Brechin: April 18 (7pm) – City Hall

Markinch: April 20 (9pm) – Town Hall

Dunblane: April 26 (9pm) – Victoria Hall

Newport on Tay: April 27 (6pm) – Blyth Hall

St Andrews: April 27 (9pm) – Town Hall.

More details and tickets are available through Breakneck Comedy.