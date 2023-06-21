Chewin’ the Fat star Karen Dunbar bringing tour to Tayside and Fife

Chewin’ the Fat fans are in for a treat as a star of the show visits venues across Tayside and Fife.

Karen Dunbar, known for playing characters such as the lonely shopkeeper, the flustered school teacher and Betty, the inappropriate pensioner, will be touring the region in September in An Evening With Karen Dunbar.

As well as her stint on Chewin’ the Fat, the comedy legend also starred in her own programme, The Karen Dunbar Show, between 2003 and 2006.

Chewin’ the Fat was the birthplace of Still Game’s iconic characters Jack and Victor, played by Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill.

The show originally started as a BBC Radio Scotland series but later moved on to TV screens.

More recently, Dunbar has appeared in the stage show Calendar Girls and a cameo in Still Game Live: The Farewell Tour.

An Evening with Karen Dunbar dates in Tayside and Fife

Six dates have been announced in Tayside and Fife:

Pitlochry: September 2 (5pm) – Pitlochry Town Hall

Markinch: September 2 (9pm) – Markinch Town Hall

St Andrews: September 8 (9pm) – St Andrews Town Hall

Dundee: September 22 (9pm) – Gardyne Theatre

Blairgowrie: September 29 (9pm) – Town Hall

Arbroath: September 30 (4pm) – Abbey Theatre.

More details and tickets are available through Breakneck Comedy.