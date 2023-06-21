Rider trapped police officer against car with moped in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Rider trapped police officer against car with moped in Fife

Jordan Doyle was also sentenced for a range of other crimes.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Doyle was sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

A serial thief pinned a police officer to his car after colliding with it on a moped.

Jordan Doyle was spotted mounting the machine on a path in Leven.

When challenged, the uninsured 24-year-old rammed the car, trapping Detective Constable Matthew Wilson.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court Doyle pled guilty to a string of offences including dangerous driving and assault.

Trapped police officer

Fiscal depute Laura McManus said Doyle rammed the car after being confronted by officers.

She said: “Police were on plain-clothes patrol in the Levenmouth area in an unmarked police vehicle.

“At around 11.30pm officers travelled onto Lawrence Drive, Leven and observed the accused getting onto a stationary moped that was parked on the path near the BP service station.

“DS Miller stopped the police vehicle in front of the moped in an attempt to block its path.

“The officers exited the police vehicle and identified themselves as officers.

“At that time the accused drove the moped into the front nearside door, trapping DC Wilson between the car and the door.”

She added DC Wilson had been uninjured but the car had a scrape and a dent.

Doyle did not have a driving licence and was uninsured at the time.

Further crimes

Ms McManus also told the court of several other offences committed by Doyle.

He was found with a £2,500 motorbike, stolen while the owner was on holiday and on another occasion he took £3,020 of tools and equipment from a van.

He attempted to steal a car after its owner left it to defrost on a cold February morning but collided with a fence.

He then assaulted the car’s owner, leaving him cuts, bruises and concussion.

Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy
Doyle caused a disturbance at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson

Another vehicle owner woke to find his van stolen, with keys to a second vehicle also missing from his house.

The van was later found in Kelty and Doyle’s DNA was inside.

Doyle was arrested on February 28 and was taken to Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital after telling officers he had taken drugs.

During the journey he kicked out at the interior of the police van, causing damage, and at the hospital repeatedly set off alarms.

Jailed

Doyle, a prisoner at Glenochil admitted driving dangerously on Lawrence Drive, Leven on February 26, by driving at and striking an unmarked police vehicle and pinning Matthew Wilson to the bodywork.

He also admitted reset of a motorbike in Leven in October 2022, theft of power tools from a vehicle in Methil in February this year and theft of keys and a van in Cairneyhill later that month.

He further admitted attempting to steal a car at Barrie Street, Methil and assaulting a man on February 10, as well as acting in a threatening and abusive manner in Methil and at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital on February 28.

Solicitor David McLaughlin, defending, said Doyle had been abusing Valium and Xanax and is ashamed of his actions.

Sheriff Robert More jailed him for a total of 22 months.

He also banned him from the roads for 12 months and ordered that he resit the extended driving test.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

More from The Courier

To go with story by Laura Devlin. Kirkcaldy home among the most views in Scotland in May Picture shows; Kirkcaldy home among the most views in Scotland in May . Kirkcaldy . Supplied by ESPC Date; Unknown
Kirkcaldy family home designed by renowned architect among most viewed last month
Evening telegraph/ Courier Dundee news CR0038723 G Jennings pics , heavy rain in Dundee city centre, friday 30th September.
Thunderstorms could hit Tayside and Fife today
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Grove Academy prom 2023 Picture shows; Grove Academy - Faith Buchan, Kirsty Brown, Api McEleavy and Elena Stuart with Paul Paton-Gormley.. Piperdam. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 20/06/2023
Proms in pictures: Grove Academy Class of 2023
Karen Dunbar will be bringing her tour to Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Chewin' the Fat star Karen Dunbar bringing tour to Tayside and Fife
The Audi RS4 has superb performance and practicality. Image: Audi.
Road Test: Audi RS4 Avant a thrilling supercar that's amazingly practical
Adam Wilson was ordered to stay away from his partners when he appeared at Lanark Sheriff Court.
Senior lecturer from Fife ordered to stay away from partners after abuse campaign
The MHS Writers group
Your questions about the new Monifieth High School answered by its pupils
Iain Syme used paedophile Jimmy Savile's name as a password for his abuse files.
Fife barman used 'Jimmy Savile' file to store sick abuse images
Sam Ronald was found guilty of sexual assault at The Loft in Perth.
Bank manager ‘looked smug’ after sex assault in Perth nightclub
Leann, right, with her mother Gwenn.
Dundee victim on Eljamel ordeal: ‘I was in so much pain I begged mum…