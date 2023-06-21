Rider trapped police officer against car with moped in Fife

A serial thief pinned a police officer to his car after colliding with it on a moped.

Jordan Doyle was spotted mounting the machine on a path in Leven.

When challenged, the uninsured 24-year-old rammed the car, trapping Detective Constable Matthew Wilson.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court Doyle pled guilty to a string of offences including dangerous driving and assault.

Trapped police officer

Fiscal depute Laura McManus said Doyle rammed the car after being confronted by officers.

She said: “Police were on plain-clothes patrol in the Levenmouth area in an unmarked police vehicle.

“At around 11.30pm officers travelled onto Lawrence Drive, Leven and observed the accused getting onto a stationary moped that was parked on the path near the BP service station.

“DS Miller stopped the police vehicle in front of the moped in an attempt to block its path.

“The officers exited the police vehicle and identified themselves as officers.

“At that time the accused drove the moped into the front nearside door, trapping DC Wilson between the car and the door.”

She added DC Wilson had been uninjured but the car had a scrape and a dent.

Doyle did not have a driving licence and was uninsured at the time.

Further crimes

Ms McManus also told the court of several other offences committed by Doyle.

He was found with a £2,500 motorbike, stolen while the owner was on holiday and on another occasion he took £3,020 of tools and equipment from a van.

He attempted to steal a car after its owner left it to defrost on a cold February morning but collided with a fence.

He then assaulted the car’s owner, leaving him cuts, bruises and concussion.

Another vehicle owner woke to find his van stolen, with keys to a second vehicle also missing from his house.

The van was later found in Kelty and Doyle’s DNA was inside.

Doyle was arrested on February 28 and was taken to Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital after telling officers he had taken drugs.

During the journey he kicked out at the interior of the police van, causing damage, and at the hospital repeatedly set off alarms.

Jailed

Doyle, a prisoner at Glenochil admitted driving dangerously on Lawrence Drive, Leven on February 26, by driving at and striking an unmarked police vehicle and pinning Matthew Wilson to the bodywork.

He also admitted reset of a motorbike in Leven in October 2022, theft of power tools from a vehicle in Methil in February this year and theft of keys and a van in Cairneyhill later that month.

He further admitted attempting to steal a car at Barrie Street, Methil and assaulting a man on February 10, as well as acting in a threatening and abusive manner in Methil and at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital on February 28.

Solicitor David McLaughlin, defending, said Doyle had been abusing Valium and Xanax and is ashamed of his actions.

Sheriff Robert More jailed him for a total of 22 months.

He also banned him from the roads for 12 months and ordered that he resit the extended driving test.

