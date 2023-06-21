Proms in pictures: Grove Academy Class of 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Proms in pictures: Grove Academy Class of 2023

Our best pictures from the Dundee school's Final Fling at Piperdam

By Cheryl Peebles

Grove Academy leavers have celebrated the end of their school days at their Final Fling.

Their prom was held at Piperdam Leisure Resort on Tuesday evening.

And our photographer was there to capture the special moment.

Young people dressed up for the occasion in gowns, suits and kilts and made it a night to remember.

Grove Academy prom is featured in our Class of ’23 series, in which we are showcasing pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife.

Grove Academy prom 2023

All photographs by Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Everyone together.
Ready for the night ahead.
Charlotte Cowan, Lily Ayeni, Hannah Whyte, Maryam Fazlanie, Laiba Naseer and Ella Nelson.
Cameron Merrilees, Lana Powrie, Amber Stone, Ava Raeper, Jack Kelly and Diego Gleser.
Ellie McConnell, Ruairi Maclean and Lois Gallacher.
Mahirah Mohiuddin and Sherya Sapkota.
Ellie Boyle and Michael Halley.
Bree Doig, Sienna Imrie, Rhyleigh Roeleveld, Zoe Simpson, Madison Duthie and Phoebe Warner.
Ellie Boyle and Michael Halley.
Ella Matthews, Ishbel Scott and Bea Nicoll.
Ellie Melhuish, Flis Millard, Miya Louden and Eleanor Bayne.
Lads and lady dressed up to the nines.
Kirsty Brown and Api McEleavy.
Melissa Forrest, Ailsa Miller, Ava Kelly, Gabrielle Prudom and Alyssa French.
Faith Buchan, Kirsty Brown, Paul Paton-Gormley, Api McEleavy and Elena Stuart.
Erin Mayes and Megan McPherson.
Suited, booted and kilted.
John Simmonds, Arthur Elder and David Barry.
All ready for the Grove Final Fling.

