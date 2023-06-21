Schools Proms in pictures: Grove Academy Class of 2023 Our best pictures from the Dundee school's Final Fling at Piperdam Grove Academy's Faith Buchan, Kirsty Brown, Api McEleavy and Elena Stuart with Paul Paton-Gormley. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson. By Cheryl Peebles Share Proms in pictures: Grove Academy Class of 2023 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/4491826/grove-academy-prom-2023/ Copy Link Grove Academy leavers have celebrated the end of their school days at their Final Fling. Their prom was held at Piperdam Leisure Resort on Tuesday evening. And our photographer was there to capture the special moment. Young people dressed up for the occasion in gowns, suits and kilts and made it a night to remember. Grove Academy prom is featured in our Class of ’23 series, in which we are showcasing pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife. Grove Academy prom 2023 All photographs by Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson. Everyone together. Ready for the night ahead. Charlotte Cowan, Lily Ayeni, Hannah Whyte, Maryam Fazlanie, Laiba Naseer and Ella Nelson. Cameron Merrilees, Lana Powrie, Amber Stone, Ava Raeper, Jack Kelly and Diego Gleser. Ellie McConnell, Ruairi Maclean and Lois Gallacher. Mahirah Mohiuddin and Sherya Sapkota. Ellie Boyle and Michael Halley. Bree Doig, Sienna Imrie, Rhyleigh Roeleveld, Zoe Simpson, Madison Duthie and Phoebe Warner. Ellie Boyle and Michael Halley. Ella Matthews, Ishbel Scott and Bea Nicoll. Ellie Melhuish, Flis Millard, Miya Louden and Eleanor Bayne. Lads and lady dressed up to the nines. Kirsty Brown and Api McEleavy. Melissa Forrest, Ailsa Miller, Ava Kelly, Gabrielle Prudom and Alyssa French. Faith Buchan, Kirsty Brown, Paul Paton-Gormley, Api McEleavy and Elena Stuart. Erin Mayes and Megan McPherson. Suited, booted and kilted. John Simmonds, Arthur Elder and David Barry. All ready for the Grove Final Fling.