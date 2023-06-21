Thunderstorms could hit Tayside and Fife today

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thunderstorms could hit Tayside and Fife today

A yellow warning has been issued for Wednesday afternoon.

By Kieran Webster
Thunderstorms could arrive on Wednesday. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Thunderstorms could hit Tayside and Fife on Wednesday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning between noon and 6pm.

The warning covers Fife, Dundee, Angus and large parts of Perth and Kinross.

Forecasters say people should “expect delays to train services and some damage to a few buildings from lightning strikes”.

People in the affected areas have also been warned that spray and surface water on roads may lead to increased journey times.

Perth and Kinross Council has closed the floodgates at the South Inch Park due to the warning.

The Met Office warning said: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop from late morning.

“While many places will miss these, where they do occur some of these will be heavy, perhaps giving 10-20mm of rain in around one hour and up to 30mm in 2-3 hours in a few places.

Map shows the areas affected, including Fife, Dundee and areas of Angus and Perth and Kinross.
A map shows the areas covered by the weather warning. Image: Met Office

“Hail and lightning are also likely to cause some hazardous conditions.

“Most of the showers and thunderstorms will die out by late afternoon or early evening.”

It comes as Tayside and Fife have basked in dry, hot weather in recent weeks.

However, the dry weather prompted environment agency, Sepa, to issue water scarcity alerts nationwide.

