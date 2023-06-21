Thunderstorms could hit Tayside and Fife today

Thunderstorms could hit Tayside and Fife on Wednesday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning between noon and 6pm.

The warning covers Fife, Dundee, Angus and large parts of Perth and Kinross.

Forecasters say people should “expect delays to train services and some damage to a few buildings from lightning strikes”.

⚠️ Yellow weather warnings issued ⚠️ Thunderstorms across parts of eastern Scotland, northeast England, south Wales and southwest England — Met Office (@metoffice) June 21, 2023

People in the affected areas have also been warned that spray and surface water on roads may lead to increased journey times.

Perth and Kinross Council has closed the floodgates at the South Inch Park due to the warning.

The Met Office warning said: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop from late morning.

“While many places will miss these, where they do occur some of these will be heavy, perhaps giving 10-20mm of rain in around one hour and up to 30mm in 2-3 hours in a few places.

“Hail and lightning are also likely to cause some hazardous conditions.

“Most of the showers and thunderstorms will die out by late afternoon or early evening.”

It comes as Tayside and Fife have basked in dry, hot weather in recent weeks.

However, the dry weather prompted environment agency, Sepa, to issue water scarcity alerts nationwide.