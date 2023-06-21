Kirkcaldy family home designed by renowned architect among most viewed last month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirkcaldy family home designed by renowned architect among most viewed last month

The five bedroom semi-detached property is on the market for nearly half-a-million pounds.

By Laura Devlin
The Kirkcaldy home on Beveridge Road. Image: ESPC.
The Kirkcaldy home on Beveridge Road. Image: ESPC.

A Kirkcaldy family home that was designed by one of Fife’s most renowned architects was among the most viewed properties in the east of Scotland last month.

The five-bedroom semi-detached house on Beveridge Road – a creation of William Williamson – is on the market for offers over £460,000.

It was among the most viewed homes on the ESPC website – featuring properties across Edinburgh, the Lothians and Fife – in May.

Kirkcaldy family home spread over three storeys

Paul Hilton, CEO of ESPC, said: “This month, family homes are dominating the top 10 list with the majority of homes having three bedrooms or more.

“Half of the homes are under offer or have had a closing date set, highlighting that properties are not on the market for long before being snapped up by buyers.”

The Kirkcaldy home, which is still available, is spread over three storeys and retains much of its early 20th century Victorian architecture – including staircases and fireplaces.

The hallway complete with original Victorian staircase. Image: ESPC.
The lounge area on the ground floor with original fireplace. Image: ESPC.
The kitchen area. Image: ESPC.

The ground floor features a dining room – complete with a period fireplace – which leads to the kitchen.

Another room at the front of the property is used as a home office but could be used as a fifth bedroom.

The ground level is completed by a toilet/cloakroom.

The dining room space. Image: ESPC.
The master bedroom on the first floor. Image: ESPC.
The en-suite bathroom in the main bedroom. Image: ESPC.

On the first floor you will find the master-bedroom with bay window, and a spacious en-suite shower room.

The master bedroom also boasts a walk-in wardrobe.

There is a second large double bedroom on this floor and a further modern family bathroom.

Two more double bedrooms can be found the top floor, as well as a walk-in store room.

One of the bedrooms on the third floor. Image: ESPC.
The second bedroom on the top floor of the Kirkcaldy home. Image: ESPC
The private patio to the side of the property. Image: ESPC.

Outside, there is an enclosed and private walled front lawn with a garden, driveway and detached garage.

There is also a private garden with patio and decking area to the side of the property.

The Kirkcaldy home, which is being marketed by Fords Daly Legal, also comes with an outhouse.

William Williamson was born in 1871 and commissioned a range of properties in the Kirkcaldy area.

