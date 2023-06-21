Andrew Smith: Former Scout leader and Cupar photographer dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andrew Smith: Former Scout leader and Cupar photographer dies

He developed and printed his photographs at home and would then put them in orange packets and send them by train to Dundee.

By Chris Ferguson
Former Cupar photographer Andrew Smith
Former Cupar photographer Andrew Smith has died aged 88.

Andrew Smith, who spent decades behind the camera at public events in Cupar, has died aged 88.

As a freelance Press photographer and contributor to The Courier and the Fife weeklies, Andrew went out nightly to record  awards ceremonies, cheque presentations and school events.

At weekends he was a wedding photographer and his son, Iain, says he still meets couples who his dad photographed on their memorable day.

Scouting

Andrew also devoted a large part of his life to the Scout movement. He began as a Scout member, progressed to become District Scout Leader and was honoured for 25 years’ service.

He was born in August 1934 and was brought up in Ladybank by his grandparents John and Mary Ann Smith.

His grandfather ran a fruiterer business in the village and Andrew was educated first in Ladybank and then at Bell Baxter High School in Cupar.

Andrew Smith at Scout camp in Glendevon in 1955.
Andrew Smith at Scout camp in Glendevon in 1955.

At the age of five he contracted TB and spent time at Glenlomond Hospital, Kinross, the sanitorium for Fife and Kinross-shire.

The condition affected his hip and he was left with one leg shorter than the other. This required long spells over a two-year period at the Princess Margaret Rose Hospital in Edinburgh to have his leg pinned and lengthened.

Andrew began his working life as an apprentice shoemaker and repairer at Dundee Equitable Boot Company’s outlet in Crieff.

He lived in digs in the town but made frequent visits home to Ladybank where he met his future wife, Alexandra Brown, who was involved in the Girl Guides.

They married in 1958, had two sons, Iain and Alasdair, and separated in 1985.

After his apprenticeship was completed, Andrew returned to Fife to work in a shoe business in Cupar owned by Jimmy Reid and later Eddie Gilchrist.

However, in 1965 he had a change of career and joined the South of Scotland Electricity Board as a meter fixer working in houses, factories and commercial premises.

Andrew Smith hiking with fellow Scouts.
Andrew Smith hiking with fellow Scouts.

In 1989 he underwent a double heart-bypass operation at Glasgow Royal Infirmary but recovered sufficiently to return to work and retired from the electricity board in 1998 aged 63.

Iain said: “Throughout his working life he went out in the evenings to do Press work and he told us later this is what paid for our holidays when we were young.

“He was there to record so many events and celebrations in the life of Cupar and district over many years.”

Andrew loved motoring, was devoted to the Audi brand and went on countless caravan holiday across Britain. He also travelled widely to places such as Turkey, Malta and Canada, however, he never made it to Iceland, a country he had a fascination for.

Iain said: “Myself and my brother have been discussing going to Iceland to do something in his memory. We have not finalised what just yet but it is something we would like to do.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.

