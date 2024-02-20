Man in court after cocaine worth £1.3 million recovered from car in Dundee

A man has appeared in court after police seized cocaine with a street value of more than £1 million from a car in Dundee.

Dylan Nicol faces allegations of being concerned in the supply of the class A drug.

The 23-year-old appeared on petition at the city’s sheriff court.

He is further accused of dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

Nicol also faces charges of resisting, obstructing or hindering officers and drug possession.

It is alleged he drove without a licence or insurance.

Nicol, who is from Dundee, made no plea during the brief, private hearing.

He was remanded in custody and expected to make a second appearance at the same court next week.

Police stop

Officers stopped a black VW Golf on Dundee’s Kingsway on Monday.

Investigators valued the cocaine at around £1.3 million.

Detective Inspector Julia Ogilvie said: “This is a significant recovery and has removed harmful drugs from our communities.”

